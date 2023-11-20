‘Death in Paradise’ season 13 release window, cast, plot, and more

Sun, sea, and murder abounds in this dark comedy drama, but is the latest season about to be killed off without a trace?

The sun soaked crime comedy phenomenon Death in Paradise seems to jump from strength to strength. Already renewed until 2025, the hugely popular show finished airing a successful 12th season in February of this year, but fans all over the globe are already desperate for more.

Thankfully, they shouldn’t have to wait too long, as season 13 is just around the corner.

Ralf Little will return as Detective Inspector Neville Parker, reprising the role he’s had since the ninth series. The fourth lead character in the show’s 12-year history, Parker’s time on the heavenly island of Saint Marie has been a dramatic one, with the final episode of season 12 containing a massive bombshell about his then-girlfriend Sophie. He should have learned by now that you can’t trust anyone on this paradisical island…

The question on everybody’s lips is this: when will we get the next installment? If you’re keen to find out about Death in Paradise season 13’s release window, cast, plot, and more, then read on!

When will Death in Paradise season 13 be released?

Screen capture. @ApneNetflix / YouTube

While there isn’t an exact release date yet, it seems pretty certain that the series (shot on location in the idyllic Carribean island of Guadaloupe) will be released on the BBC and France 2 on Jan. 7, 2023. So, not too long to wait if you’re in the U.K., France, or have access to a VPN. It will likely be released on other platform services on a global scale at a later date. Previously this has only been a few days from the BBC/France 2 release date, so it’s safe to assume that will be the same case this year.

There are a few reasons why this date is highly likely. We know that filming wrapped in late October (including on another Christmas special, which will air Dec. 26, or Boxing Day as it’s known in the U.K, giving fans a much needed hit of Saint Marie before the full season begins). This is thanks to various sources, including Little himself, who spent the filming period sharing a fair few behind-the-scenes videos on social media.

The Neville Parker actor also did a Q&A for U.K outlet Hello! in which he named Jan. 7 as the likely date for the show’s release. There’s also the fact that all of the seasons since the second have been released in January, no doubt taking advantage of various Brits dreaming of leaving the dreary new year weather for warmer shores, and living vicariously through the Death in Paradise cast (minus the “death” part, hopefully).

Despite the fact that the Beeb is yet to officially confirm this, it’s a pretty safe bet on a return date. And, if you’re still hoping for more, you can always check out the Beyond Paradise Christmas special, giving you double the taste of island murders.

Who are the Death in Paradise season 13 cast?

Screen capture. @ApneNetflix / YouTube

We know for a fact that Bri Ralf Little is returning as DI Neville Parker, which will be a relief to everyone who wanted to know how he would deal with the fallout from his partner’s big reveal that she was a cold-blooded murderer. He’ll be rejoined by Don Warrington, who’s the only cast member that’s been around since episode one, playing the role of the commissioner. The second longest-serving cast member, Elizabeth Bourgine, also reprises her role as Catherine Bordey, the friendly bar owner who is soon to be a proud grandmother.

Other returning actors are Tahl Miles as the petty criminal turned officer, Marlon Pryce, Ginny Holder as trainee Darlene, and Shantol Jackson as sergeant Naomi Thomas. One person whose fate remains unknown is Genesis Lynea, who took on the part of the commissioner’s daughter last season. However, if she returns, it’s sure to be welcomed by the Death in Paradise community.

That’s not all, though. Veteran Oscar winner Hayley Mills (Pollyanna) looks slated to appear in the new series, something most fans have been confident about since she shared this post on Instagram a few months ago. This is yet to be officially confirmed, but is kind of an open secret. As a result, we don’t really know what her role is, but we’re still certain she’s going to kill it (figuratively, although you do never know with this Agatha Christie-esque series).

What will be the plot of Death in Paradise season 13?

Screen capture. @ApneNetflix / YouTube

Considering that the first episode of series 13 will be the 100th overall in the show, we can assume it will be back with a bang. Of course, there will be plenty of intrigue, with the BBC promising that season 13 will “offer much-needed escapism, compelling whodunnits and perplexing puzzles, keeping viewers on their toes for years to come.” So, no change on that front, which is sure to be welcome news for viewers who love figuring out who the killer is before the show is up.

Other than the classic crime mysteries that are the show’s bread and butter, we know that Parker will be trying to work through the way Sophie lied to him. Even though we’ve seen him face heartbreak before with Florence, this one is a bit more of a doozy, with Sophie having turned out to be a seriously icy killer. Add in the fact she admitted to Parker that she never really felt anything for him, and he’s bound to be horribly shaken up. Perhaps this is the low point, and he’ll finally end up with someone nice? Maybe someone we don’t even expect?

The Sophie reveal is certainly the main shockwave from last season that will still be reverberating in series 13, but the other characters are sure to have their own things going on too. Will Marlon finally become a sergeant? And how will Catherine take on the role of being a grandmother? All of this will be revealed come January, and frankly we can’t wait to head back to Saint Marie for more mystery.