Dedicated ‘Star Wars’ fan uncovers a wonderfully pointless Easter egg in ‘The Mandalorian’
Star Wars fans have gone a little giddy with excitement after one translator deciphered a cryptic text from a recent episode of The Mandalorian and shared it on social media.
Alex and Mollie Damon, who operate the Star Wars Explained account, posted a screen capture of the hilarious original text on Twitter with an Aurebesh to English translation, sending fellow fans into a frenzy of delight.
Residents of the galaxy far, far away use the Aurebesh writing system to render texts of its lingua franca, otherwise known as the Galactic Basic Standard. The tongue-in-cheek message hints that the creative team for The Mandalorian knows their audience very well and manages to have a bit of fun during the creative process by putting together hidden messages.
Another fan pointed out the liberal use of Aurebesh throughout the episode. They shared another screen capture which included translations of other random texts, including praise of Norwegian Forest Cats, a list of different cuts of beef, and philosophical maxims.
It wasn’t long before Star Wars fans started geeking out in the thread. One had such exceptional Aurebesh skills that they corrected the spelling of a word in one of the texts in The Mandalorian.
Some admitted that Aurebesh was practically their second language.
Another diehard fantasized about the fun they would have writing Aurebesh and lamented that Disney probably has an editor who made sure things didn’t get out of hand.
Others appreciated the expert level of trolling at play.
The text was especially amusing to one Star Wars fan who enjoyed the interplay between the creatives and the diehards.
Chances are, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of well-meaning, irreverent messages being hidden in plain sight, even if they don’t necessarily take the form of being embedded in a fictional language. The Mandalorian wraps up its third season with one final episode next week, April 19.