Dedicated ‘Star Wars’ fan uncovers a wonderfully pointless Easter egg in ‘The Mandalorian’

Star Wars fans have gone a little giddy with excitement after one translator deciphered a cryptic text from a recent episode of The Mandalorian and shared it on social media.

Alex and Mollie Damon, who operate the Star Wars Explained account, posted a screen capture of the hilarious original text on Twitter with an Aurebesh to English translation, sending fellow fans into a frenzy of delight.

Just translating aurebesh on the plane, a completely normal activity. Anyway, this text from the most recent episode of The Mandalorian says:



“This means nothing. However, fans may interpret the hell out of it. CSI FTW.”



Well done 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u9CYKdx2zt — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) April 11, 2023

Residents of the galaxy far, far away use the Aurebesh writing system to render texts of its lingua franca, otherwise known as the Galactic Basic Standard. The tongue-in-cheek message hints that the creative team for The Mandalorian knows their audience very well and manages to have a bit of fun during the creative process by putting together hidden messages.

Another fan pointed out the liberal use of Aurebesh throughout the episode. They shared another screen capture which included translations of other random texts, including praise of Norwegian Forest Cats, a list of different cuts of beef, and philosophical maxims.

They had a LOT of Aurabesh this episode! They really went out of their way to make it worth translating! The most dense example was just a few screens before the one you posted. pic.twitter.com/6SEYAMM6NF — Tom the Fanboy (@tomthefanboy) April 11, 2023

It wasn’t long before Star Wars fans started geeking out in the thread. One had such exceptional Aurebesh skills that they corrected the spelling of a word in one of the texts in The Mandalorian.

Except they spelled “however” as “hopwever”. Other than that little mistake, I love that they did this. https://t.co/UCnEixEkcL — Haley – Save The Wolves 🐺 (@CapnNugget) April 12, 2023

Some admitted that Aurebesh was practically their second language.

The fact that I recognize some of the letters so easily that I didn’t have to read the translation to know what it means 💀💀 https://t.co/dnJqcqHypz — noya✨| Tech is alive… right? 🥺 (@ctfivescyarika) April 11, 2023

Another diehard fantasized about the fun they would have writing Aurebesh and lamented that Disney probably has an editor who made sure things didn’t get out of hand.

If I was working on a Star Wars movie or show I would write inappropriate things like swears and sex jokes in aurebesh just for shits and giggles, assuming there isn’t someone at Disney who’s job is to make sure no one does that. https://t.co/xk3debd6a7 — Rampaging Elephant (@rampagelephant) April 11, 2023

Others appreciated the expert level of trolling at play.

Lol. Troll level 10 https://t.co/yfBk49nrLL — Extra SW (@extrastarwars) April 11, 2023

The text was especially amusing to one Star Wars fan who enjoyed the interplay between the creatives and the diehards.

That's hilarious. I love the aurebesh but it's amusing to have them hide that in it to playfully tease the nerds. 🙂 https://t.co/IlBDeHtPWO — 🌽 Dark Beast 🌽 (@XMenHankMcCoy) April 11, 2023

Chances are, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of well-meaning, irreverent messages being hidden in plain sight, even if they don’t necessarily take the form of being embedded in a fictional language. The Mandalorian wraps up its third season with one final episode next week, April 19.