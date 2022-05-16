Deleted ‘Moon Knight’ fight scene has fans wondering why it was cut

The scene would have made the Khonshi avatar seem more badass than he already is.

Moon Knight kicked a whole lot of butt over its six-episode run, but new footage indicates it could have done a lot more. Oscar Isaac’s stunt double Jamel Blissat recently posted a stunt previz showing a greatly expanded version of the fight between Moon Knight and the supernatural jackal at the end of the first episode and it looks incredible:

The choreography shows the hero smashing the supernatural beast into the bathroom fittings and completely clobbering him. This is a huge departure from what we actually got. In the finished episode, we merely get to hear this fight, followed by brief aftermath as Moon Knight beats the jackal’s face into the tiles.

The video also has many fans perplexed as to why they’d cut it. Some say Marvel might even be intentionally depriving us of fun:

Marvel going out of their way to ensure they don’t have a cool fight scene — party rocker of the house (@healthcare_plz) May 15, 2022

Others unfavourably compare this to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s action:

It's wild that this show had maybe one good action sequence. Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved that these shows can have great action, idk why that wasn't a bigger priority here. — SuperMuCow (@Five_Scoops) May 15, 2022

Perhaps it was simply a question of the CGI budget:

Probably didn't have the CG budget. The CG in the show is already mad out of place, the fight scene probably would have looked awful no matter what the choreography was like — Bread Goblin (Timelost) (@BriocheGenie) May 15, 2022

Alternatively, there’s a theory that Marvel needs to keep teasing action rather than showing it to make sure viewers are engaged:

marvel have done this a couple times now…sacrificed good scenes for end of episode stingers, they did it with kingpin in hawkeye, they did it moonknight, its getting frustrating. — Rhys Clark (@RhysClark97) May 15, 2022

However, some point out that while a knockdown fight scene would have been fun, the way the show actually did it builds suspense and adds character:

yeah as cooler as this is visually, the dramatic reveal of the suit is cooler contextually imo — Trey (@treymvx) May 15, 2022

Others say the first “summoning the suit” scene was perfect as-is:

Honestly I love what we got in the end so much more. Going from the jackal tormenting and chasing down Steven to being scared and scrambling for it’s life when Marc gets control and summons the suit was so badass. pic.twitter.com/qzlUdGs5Y8 — Lucasio (@itslucasio) May 15, 2022

And at the very least, there were some awesome fight scenes, particularly in the final episode:

Wtf are y’all talking about there were hella fight scenes that were coherent and visually pleasing. The final fight where Marc/Steven & Layla fight Harrow and his men was dope. Would the bathroom scene have been more lit with these shots ? Definitely. Was there no good action? BS — Ryan 🌞 (@RyanUchihaaa) May 16, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Moon Knight will return for a second season. The late introduction of Jake Lockley and the loophole Khonshu found to keep Marc and Steven in service to him certainly leaves a lot of loose ends to be tied up, so fingers crossed Marvel Studios confirms more soon.

