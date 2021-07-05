Demon Slayer Releases English Trailer For Second Season Launching Later This Year

After the massively successful season one and subsequent movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is set to return later in 2021 with a second season. And now, eager fans can finally watch the first trailer for the new series—and with English subtitles, too.

Get ready for a new mission in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District with #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc coming in 2021! ✨ pic.twitter.com/GPwnlL2mVK — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 5, 2021

As the name suggests, the season will cover the Entertainment District Arc of Gotouge’s original manga series. It’s set for an October release as part of Anime Expo Lite 2021. The season ups the stakes of the show as you may imagine, pitting the cast of characters against new, stronger foes who as strong as Akaza during the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train film.

You’ll need to catch up on the events that take place in the original season, as well as the film, before this new content drops since it will begin directly following the events of Mugen Train. For those who can’t wait until the season drops to find out what happens, you can read ahead through the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series that will take you through the season’s entire arc.

While the longevity of Demon Slayer’s TV run isn’t clear, fans can at least relax knowing that there will be a complete second season to come. If the new episodes can continue the show’s astounding success, it’s likely either another film or more episodes could come in the distant future.