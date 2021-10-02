Dexter: New Blood’s Latest Poster Is Chilling

Dexter, America’s favorite serial killer who kills other serial killers, is tracking the blood in the snow in the revival season of the Showtime series, entitled Dexter: New Blood.

Set in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York, 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the former killer takes up an unassuming life in the snowy town, attempting to put the past behind him. However, his Dark Passenger inevitably reawakens in the wake of unexpected events in the close-knit community, according to the show’s description.

Now, a new poster really sets the stage for the upcoming belated swan song to the series, complete with a snappy tagline, as Bloody Disgusting reports. Check out the poster below:

Once again starring Michael C. Hall as the titular character, surprising reprisals include Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow returning. In addition, Mr. Krabs himself, Clancy Brown, will serve as the season’s primary antagonist while Jamie Chung will play true-crime podcaster Molly Park.

The original Dexter series ran from 2006 to 2013 and ended on a divisive final season that left many fans wanting more.

Dexter: New Blood will once again be helmed by showrunner Clyde Phillips for the 10 episode revival, slated to begin on Showtime on November 7th.