Did ‘Euphoria’ get canceled?

The mega-popular HBO series takes place in the same universe as the recently-scrapped 'The Idol.'

It’s been a year and a half since the last season of Euphoria concluded on HBO.

The captivating teen drama is most certainly headed back for a third season, which was greenlit in Feb. 2022 when season two was airing. Delays spurred by the WGA and SAG strikes slowed down production, which was supposed to begin in the summer of 2023. Unfortunately, this means we’ve got a wait on our hands. Season 3 won’t be hitting our screens until 2025, leaving us with another year and some, at least, to wait.

The long delay, paired with the recent cancelation of another HBO series in the same fictional universe as Euphoria, is sparking concern among the show’s fandom. Rumors of a Euphoria cancelation quickly followed news of The Idol‘s scrapping, but there are a few important factors to consider before we succumb to panic.

Is Euphoria canceled?

Let’s start with the most important information: No, Euphoria has not been canceled. At least, not so far as we know. Just because it takes place in the same universe as The Idol doesn’t mean it’s headed for the same fate — after all, Euphoria is, hands down, a much better show.

Just look at audience reactions to the two series. Both lean heavily on harsh content, but Euphoria’s approach to drug abuse, sexual assault, abuse, and grief is explored in a wide range of complex, impacting, and gripping ways. The Idol is largely an excuse to watch hot people be sexy, and audiences weren’t fooled by its connection to its far superior sister series.

Just look to Rotten Tomatoes if you need proof, there The Idol holds an abysmal 19 percent Tomatometer score, boosted slightly by a 41 percent audience score. Euphoria, on the other hand, is sitting pretty with an 88 percent on the Tomatometer and 85 percent among audiences. Its popularity remains, despite the long delay between seasons, but The Idol never really boasted popularity to begin with.

Despite all this, rumors of Euphoria’s cancelation are swirling, largely thanks to a few troublemakers over on Elon Musk’s rebranded Twitter. Tweets discussing Euphoria‘s supposed cancelation are on the rise and inciting panic among the show’s passionate fanbase.

streets are saying euphoria got cancelled???pic.twitter.com/b3qPxpzDtC — cathy 🦦 (@jadesmess) October 12, 2023

The tweets all carry the same flavor, as fans spread rumors of the show’s untimely end paired with gifs and clips from the series to convey their alarm, dismay, and — occasionally — glee.

streets saying euphoria got cancelled pic.twitter.com/hCXSpPThTb — mari 🍙 (@e_rthangel) October 12, 2023

This panic seems to be unfounded as HBO has given no confirmation, or even hints, indicating that the series is headed for cancelation. In fact, HBO’s CEO, Casey Bloys, thinks it will get at least one more renewal following season 3. He’s said the show could easily go to four seasons and beyond, and seemingly confirmed that it would not be canceled following its third season.

We’ll believe that when we see it, of course, but for now fans can rest easy. We’ll be getting more Euphoria, just not for a long time.