Did ‘Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jionni LaValle split up?

Remember when Snooki and Jionni were the hottest couple on the Jersey Shore? But now, it seems like Snooki and Jionni could be heading for Splitsville!

Nicole Snooki Polizzi and Jionni LaValle first met back in 2010. LaValle came into the public eye through his relationship with Snooki. He appeared on Jersey Shore during its third season, which aired in 2011, and their relationship developed from there. The couple got married in November 2014, in a ceremony that was reportedly Great Gatsby-themed.

Snooki and Jionni have three children together. Their first child, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, was born in August 2012. They welcomed their second child, Giovanna Marie LaValle, in September 2014, and their third child, Angelo James LaValle, in May 2019. Sounds like a happily ever after, right? Well, not so fast.

The ups and downs

As any reality TV fan knows, the course of true love never did run smoothly. Lately, though, it seems the only thing they’re sharing is zip codes — when they’re even in the same one. Sources close to the couple spill that they’re more often in separate houses than not. And when they do see each other, it’s not exactly a love fest. Name-calling, tears… it’s like a season finale every other night and not the fun kind. Yikes! (via US Sun)

This comes in the wake of Netflix’s latest docuseries, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, a tell-all exposé of the 2015 data breach that shook the world by revealing the names of thousands involved in the infamous infidelity website.

Ashley Madison was known for its slogan “Life is short. Have an affair.” It provided a discreet platform for individuals seeking to engage in extramarital relationships. Despite its controversial nature, the site accumulated a large user base worldwide. Among the names? None other than Jionni LaValle.

Let’s just say Snooki wasn’t too thrilled about it. She denied the allegations at the time stating:

My husband didn’t sign up on that website to cheat on me. Honestly, if he wanted to cheat — he would go out and do it. Not sign up on a website and pay for it. Nicole Snooki on Instagram

Now with all these marital woes coming to light, we can’t help but wonder if there was some truth to those cheating rumors after all. Of course, we don’t know for sure what’s really going on behind closed doors with Snooki and Jionni.

What’s next for Snooki and Jionni?

So, are Snooki and Jionni headed for a divorce? It’s hard to say with certainty, but all signs seem to point in that direction. The couple has built quite the empire together, with multiple houses, businesses, and endorsement deals. Splitting all of that up is going to be a nightmare, and you know the lawyers are going to have a field day with it.

