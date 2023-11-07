Did Kerry Washington really say that Tony Goldwyn is a bad kisser? The ‘Scandal’ star’s claims, explained

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn were at the heart of a pop culture romance for the ages in ABC’s hit drama, Scandal. As Olivia Pope, communications director, and President Fitz Grant, the pair wooed fans with a sultry storyline rooted in a desperate need to be together despite the implications it would bring.

Of course, that means that Washington and Goldwyn spent some time getting quite familiar with one another throughout the series’ run, which meant they grew accustomed to kissing one another, too. As forbidden lovers turned soul mates turned heartbreakers with the hope for a tomorrow together, following the story of #Olitz — the ship name — was a rollercoaster ride we wanted to keep on despite it throwing us for a loop from time to time.

Speaking of being thrown for a loop, during a chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Washington herself threw co-stars Goldwyn and Scott Foley for one of their own.

Did Kerry Washington call Tony Goldwyn a bad kisser?

The short answer is no, she didn’t. As if the Olivia Pope would do such a thing! Washington is a professional both in the characters she plays and as a powerhouse in the industry, but she did answer a question with both couth and honesty, which is where these rumors may have started. In joining The Ellen Degeneres Show with co-stars Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn, Washington was put on the spot when asked who she looks forward to kissing more:

“I don’t…, she began, “they’re equally, um. I don’t…” Washington couldn’t find the right way to answer the question, so DeGeneres rephrased it, which didn’t quite make it easier to answer.

“I don’t enjoy either one. I think they’re both lovely men.”

Washington giggled as Goldwyn covered his ears, and when he saw shocked faces in the audience, he moved his hands from his ears and said he picked just the right time to cover them, not wanting to hear her answer. Of course, the question was awkward, but Foley, Goldwyn, and Washington knew that there was no bad blood between them; in fact, Washington was answering the question quite diplomatically.

Washington continued by saying that kissing them isn’t “bad,” per se, but as many actors and actresses have explained before, it’s not as romantic as it plays out on screen when the kissing is actually happening.

“I love my job and I like that I get to work with such talented, extraordinary guys, but it’s awkward.”

Foley noted that Washington was also a newlywed, and she was answering in a way her husband would appreciate. All jokes aside, you could tell that the co-stars got along well, but during another interview with DeGeneres years later, Washington said they were a little upset that she didn’t just pick one of them.

Of course, if we had to guess, that was all in good fun, too.

“I thought I was keeping the peace by saying I don’t like to kiss either one of them but they were both pretty pissed for years. Like…why would you say that on national television?”

The cast has gone on to share love for one another in the years since the series wrapped, and while Washington might never open up about who the “better kisser” was, we think it’s best that way. For those who shipped Pope with Grant, they can believe their co-stars had better chemistry, and for those holding a candle for Pope with Foley’s Jake Ballard, they can believe it was their favorite pair.

You can rewatch Scandal on Hulu in its entirety if you’re missing Pope and either of her leading men — and trust us, it’s always a great time to rewatch that series.