Did Luke Valentine on ‘Big Brother’ say the N-word? The controversy, explained

Big Brother fans are calling for contestant Luke Valentine to be removed from the show after supposedly saying the N-word while in conversation with fellow house guests on Big Brother live feeds Wednesday morning. The clip has gone viral on Twitter and Reddit message boards.

This is just disgusting there’s no way this man stays in the house after saying the N WORD? #BB25 pic.twitter.com/NR1C2H7Vcp — ST★RBOY (@ih8mydad) August 9, 2023

In the clip, Valentine says, “We were in the [freakin’] room, n-” and then quickly laughs and says “dude” instead. Contestants Corey Wurtenburger and Hisam Goueli tensed up after hearing the word as Valentine laughed it off and threw a quick apology at Jared Fields, who is Black.

Fields seemed to care the least out of the three and told Valentine that he didn’t “give a [crap].”

Fans are taking to Twitter and Reddit to express their opinions on the ordeal, some even asking for Valentine to be removed from the show.

Many also feel that Jared may have felt coerced into brushing off the incident, so as not to make things awkward or uncomfortable.

This isn’t the first time racial aggression has occurred on the show. In seasons 22 and season 18, contestants were caught using a racial slur on the live camera. Big Brother released a statement in 2020, saying that any contestant caught using hate speech would be immediately eliminated from the show.

Statement from CBS on allegation that Memphis used a racial slur on Big Brother: All-Stars live feed. Incident was investigated and cleared. Network reiterates that those who use hate speech "will be removed from the Big Brother house." #BB22 pic.twitter.com/Gwi4Ja9qbt — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) September 18, 2020

It is still unclear if this rule will apply to Luke this season, but many fans seem to be rooting for it. Fans may have to wait and see when the next episode airs on Sunday. Big Brother has yet to make a statement on this incident.