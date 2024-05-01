Did Nicole from ’90 Day Fiance’ die?

The world of reality television is always rife with rumors with little truth to them – but less often, they are from the subject of such rumors, as is the case with 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger, who appeared on season four of the show with then-fiancé, Azan Tefou.

Nafziger has angered fans of the series and fellow 90 Day cast members by posting clickbait articles on her Instagram stories, which are said to generate income for the former reality star in a sort of pay-per-click model from an unknown sponsor. In the past, she has claimed that her former fiancé Azan has died, and that she was pregnant with twins – none of which turned out to be true.

For the former, Nicole posted a black-and-white image of her and Azan, captioned #RIP, which in reality led to an article about celebrities that died in 2023 – which didn’t include Azan. This wasn’t helped by the fact that Azan has been largely off the grid since his time on the series ended, and fans of the show would naturally look to his former fiancé as a source of confirmation, should his life be cut tragically short. In the past, Nicole has been called out by another 90 Day star, Cassia Tavares, for posting a clickbait article about her former husband, Jason Hitch, who died in 2021, and profiting off Hitch’s death.

Nicole has also, bizarrely enough, posted about her own death – which would be a pretty impressive trick if the post was made by her. A black-and-white image of the reality star was shared on her account, captioned “#RIP devastated to confirm SHE HAS DIED.” Normally, this would be a dead cert (no pun intended) that she had indeed passed away, but this is Nicole that we’re talking about, so confirmation is needed.

So, did Nicole Nafziger actually die?

Unless Nicole is secretly a zombie, a ghost, or some other supernatural being, she is alive and well, as of April 2024. The “link in bio” at the time of the post directed users to a post about celebrities who died in 2022, and Nicole – thankfully – did not make the list.

This is a trick Nazfziger has used several times in the past, but it is still alarming to followers who are unfamiliar with her clickbait-y ways, and unfortunately toys with people’s emotions. As shown on her Instagram account, Nicole regularly updates her followers on her Instagram account about her daily activities, offering the most solid proof possible that she is not, in reality, dead after all.

