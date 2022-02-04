Discovery Plus to release Shaun White docuseries

Shaun White is gearing up for his XXIV Winter Olympic Games run, and Discovery Plus is gearing up to give fans an all-access look at the life and career of the all-star athlete.

The three-part docuseries will debut on Discovery Plus later this year, and White shared a statement of gratitude for the opportunity with The Wrap, who shared the news this afternoon.

“I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to look back on my career and share my decades-long journey and personal archival footage with Discovery Plus audiences around the globe,” White said.

“I cannot wait for viewers to experience my path to the 2022 Olympics right along with me.”

Filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau also shared a statement on the documentary and on working with White, expressing their excitement about the project.

“Shaun White’s road to domination in the worlds of both skateboarding and snowboarding has been a completely wild, 20-year ride. We are excited to share his drive, struggles, and triumphs with Discovery Plus audiences this year.”

The road to the top has certainly been a beautiful one for White, but as Schwartz and Clausius shared, there have been struggles and trials that he had to overcome to chase his dreams. Mike Tollin, EP and co-chairman of Mandalay Sports Media, states that White’s journey has been entertaining and unprecedented — noting that his story should absolutely be shared with the world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Discovery Plus to bring viewers the mind-blowing performances and death-defying feats that they know and love from Shaun, while also providing a peek at never-before-seen footage of his early years — before he came to dominate a sport like few athletes ever have.”

White, who has been competing in the Olympics since 2006, and his run at the 2022 games in Beijing being the last time the 35-year-old competes in the games.