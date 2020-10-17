Disney Plus Announces Simpsons Forever Celebration

At times, it seems that The Simpsons will just keep on running, with its thirty-second season underway now. While there have been occasional rumors about the series ending, and maybe even a way to pull that off, we’re not expecting it to go away anytime soon.

Of course, having access to the complete library of the show is one of the big draws for Disney Plus, and the company are now celebrating this strength by announcing “Simpsons Forever,” a new campaign for the service. Effectively, “Simpsons Forever” sees D+ present themed collections of different episodes, including ones paired with other originals from the platform and other partners. By doing so, it’s likely that the Mouse House want to rely on the familiarity of Springfield to promote its newer productions.

Fans can already enjoy curated groups of themed stories, including for themes like horror, sports, and travel, and there are plenty of others on the way, as you can see below:

“The Mandalorian” Returns / “Co-Dependents’ Day” (Season 15, Episode 15)

Disappointed by a Cosmic Wars movie, Bart and Lisa go to wine country to complain to the filmmaker. “The Right Stuff” Streaming Now / “Deep Space Homer” (Season 5, Episode 15)

In an attempt to send an average man into space, Homer and Barney are recruited as astronauts. Homer saves the mission from disaster, but is dismayed when credit goes to a carbon rod. Monday Night Football on ESPN / “Bart Star” (Season 9, Episode 7)

Bart joins a junior-league football team. When Homer becomes coach, he replaces quarterback Nelson with the less talented Bart. 30 Years of “Home Alone” / “Homer Alone” (Season 3, Episode 15)

When Marge goes to a local spa, she leaves Bart and Lisa with Patty and Selma and Maggie with Homer. Nov. 3 Election Day – “Sideshow Bob Roberts” (Season 6, Episode 5)

Sideshow Bob runs for mayor as the candidate of Springfield’s Republican party. He wins and attempts to construct a freeway overpass where the Simpson home stands. Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day – “Thanksgiving of Horror” (Season 30, Episode 8)

Three tales of Thanksgiving terror: a bloody first “turkey day,” a virtual Marge cooks for survival against real Marge, and a space mission is threatened by a murderous side dish. Nov. 27 Black Friday – “Tis the 30th Season” (Season 30, Episode 10)

After a terrible Black Friday where Marge can’t get the gift the kids desperately want, the Simpsons try to spend a relaxing Florida Christmas.

Based on the sheer amount of Simpsons content that Disney has to pick from, it’s probably not difficult to find a story to match a current event, or to showcase a big budget production like The Right Stuff. Furthermore, classics like “Sideshow Bob Roberts” might have 20 years or more distance from today’s politics, but there are still a lot of depressing parallels to where we are right now.

Although there’s never a bad time to catch up on The Simpsons, having individual instalments presented in this fashion does, at least, give viewers some extra structure to rely on when choosing what to watch. Then again, you really can’t go wrong with sticking to the first ten years of the program for endless repeatability and enjoyment.