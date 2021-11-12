Disney Confirms Ms. Marvel Coming In Summer 2022

Disney Plus has confirmed that Ms. Marvel is coming to our screens in summer 2022. As part of the big Disney Plus Day celebrations this Nov. 12, the studio has a whole day full of announcements laid out for us today, with fans most excited for the news about the upcoming Marvel Studios productions. One of these much-anticipated projects is Ms. Marvel, which marks beloved comic book character Kamala Khan’s MCU debut.

While we wait on more to come about the show, Disney has unveiled a new look at the logo for the series, as well as confirmation that it’ll premiere in summer 2022. Given that recent rumors claimed it had been moved into late 2022, this is good news for those who don’t want to wait any longer to see Kamala in action.

“Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus,” read the tweet announcing the news.

Iman Vellani is set to play the titular hero, who will be the MCU’s first Muslim leading superhero, much as Kamala was in the comics universe, too. The supporting cast includes Aramis Knight as vigilante Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s older brother Aamir, Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno, and Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s parents.

Kamala is described as a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl from New Jersey and a major fan girl of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, who gains shape-shifting powers. Fans are expecting some big changes to the specifics of the heroine’s character given that she’s an Inhuman in the comics and they’re pretty much defunct in the MCU at this point. Likewise, it’s believed that the nature of her powers will be more energy-based so as not to conflict with Mr. Fantastic’s abilities.

Let us know in the comments how excited you are for Ms. Marvel to hit Disney Plus next summer!