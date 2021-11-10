Disney Counts Down The Days To Hawkeye’s Release With New Poster

Disney Plus is counting down the days until the premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye along with fans excited for the show’s debut. Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, returns in the new series as an Avenger trying to make sense of a post-Blip world.

The Avengers’ lives were forever changed with the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, with new heroes coming to the forefront of the battle against Thanos and existing ones having their storylines wrapped up in heart-wrenching ways. What’s left is a grey area for the heroes, who now have to figure out how they can help the world moving forward.

In his debut show, Clint Barton is trying to spend more time with his family during the holidays. The upcoming series got a new poster today, shared from the official Hawkeye Twitter.

In two weeks, take aim with Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye. 🎯 The first two episodes start streaming November 24, only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/lp36MCaEML — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) November 10, 2021

Sticking with the Christmas theme, holiday colors and ornaments don the poster, which showcases Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in full archery gear and game faces on.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

You can catch Hawkeye on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.