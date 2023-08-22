Disney inadvertently opens the floodgates for endless requests following ‘The Mandalorian’ announcement

In the age of streaming-exclusive content, collecting physical copies of popular television shows and movies has become an outdated pastime. The reason streaming companies have sanctioned exclusive content is quite clear: Why pay for a streaming subscription when you can just own the physical copy? At least, that was the previous method of thinking. Disney threw complete caution to the wind yesterday with its latest announcement.

In case you missed it, Disney announced that it will release the first two seasons of The Mandalorian on physical Blu-ray and 4K UHD. The left-field business venture will also include WandaVision and the first season of Loki. Naturally, the prospect of physically owning a widely popular TV show such as these opened the floodgates for additional requests. Any guess which Disney Plus show is coming in at the top of the list?

On X (formally known as Twitter), One Take News posed that very question with Ms. Marvel, Andor, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi as the four options. Each is beloved in its own right, but one earned considerably more votes than the rest.

Andor was the clear winner, coming in with twice, if not three times, as many votes as the rest of the contenders.

While Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were occasionally lumped into the discussion, Obi-Wan Kenobi was virtually ignored by all.

Some — like the following user — even tried to kick Ms. Marvel out of the conversation, but without merit.

Wrong. Out of all the shows listed, Ms. Marvel has the highest critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, coming in at 98% against Andor’s 96%, Moon Knight’s 86%, and Obi-Wan’s 82%. The award for the worst-rated Marvel show goes to Marvel’s Inhumans (11%), while the worst-rated MCU show goes to Secret Invasion (54%).

Nevertheless, a critical score is rarely an indication of audience interest. While Andor does impress with a solid critic score, it comes behind Moon Knight in terms of audience score – with 86% against the Marvel series’ 89%.

Still, many in the Star Wars fandom consider Andor to be the best thing the franchise has ever put out. It’s not a surprise this kind of poll would generate such results. There’s something unquestionably satisfying about owning a physical copy of a beloved movie or TV show. Like a wine collection or a book collection, the tangible display of affection can soothe even the most afflicted spirits. Also, it’s just fun, okay? Sometimes things can just be fun.

Whether Disney will actually consider opening up its other streaming-exclusive properties to the physical medium remains to be seen. If or when it happens, let’s just hope it pays attention to the popular vote lest it incur the wrath of Star Wars die-hards.