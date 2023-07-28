‘Disney knows where I am’: Another ‘Daredevil’ veteran open to an MCU return

Of all the incoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects still cooking in Feige’s top-secret kitchen, none can lay a claim to the distinctly cautious discourse surrounding Daredevil: Born Again. Putting aside the show’s relatively ambitious size (it will run for 18 episodes; far and away the most out of any Disney-era show so far), the trust on Marvel Studios to deliver the same quality as the Netflix series isn’t all there, to say the least (and after how it handled the ending of Secret Invasion, why would it be?).

Nevertheless, it seem to be assembling the necessary pieces to take its best shot; Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will be back in the fray as Matt Murdock’s most egregious headache, and Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his Defenders-era role of Frank Castle, who, Disney could only get away with watering down so much.

While the whole gang isn’t back together just yet, one of Disney’s most flexible players just happens be a piece of that old Daredevil puzzle, and on top of that, she stands at the ready to make her MCU return at the drop of a hat.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple across such projects as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, pointed out that Disney knows good and well that it can reach her, so if there’s a special place for her in Born Again, she’s just one phone call away.

“I definitely felt that when I got the call for this role. People keep asking me if I’m gonna be on Daredevil: Born Again, and I’m always like, “Well, [Disney] knows where I am.””

Indeed the Mouse House does; Dawson is one of Disney’s most prominent stars at the moment, loaning her talents not only to Haunted Mansion, but also the highly-anticipated Ahsoka, where she’ll reprise her role as the title character in a series that looks all but ready to push the limits of Star Wars‘ episodic content. Here’s hoping there’s somehow room in her busy schedule to make Claire Temple’s return a reality.