Disney Plus Announces LEGO Star Wars Halloween Special, Coming October 1st

Star Wars has a long tradition of Christmas specials, going right back to 1978, but this year will deliver the saga’s first ever Halloween special. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales has just been announced to be hitting Disney Plus this October. The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group is described as “a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy – just in time for Halloween.”

The official synopsis for Terrifying Tales reveals that it centers on everyone’s favorite Resistance pilot Poe Dameron and his trusty droid BB-8 as they journey to Mustafar, one of the most famous – and infamous – planets in Star Wars lore. While there, they will be told three “creepy stories” pulled from all eras of the franchise.

“After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars.

As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.”

Terrifying Tales follows on from last November’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which likewise took place after the end of the sequel trilogy. Unlike that special, however, which had Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams in its cast, this Halloween film won’t feature any stars from the movies. Instead its cast includes Jake Green as Poe, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale as Vaneé, Christian Slater as Ren, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

That’s quite the roll call of iconic characters, so this spooky anthology special looks set to be a must-watch for Star Wars lovers when it hits streaming in two months’ time. In the meantime, fans have got the last two episodes of The Bad Batch to go this month, before a Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special – which goes behind the scenes of the season 2 finale – debuts on August 25th. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales premieres on Disney Plus on October 1st.