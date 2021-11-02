Disney Plus Celebrates Second Birthday With Epic Celebration Trailer

It’s been two years since Disney Plus launched, and it’s now a serious contender to Netflix. The flagship show for the first two years was The Mandalorian, though we’re now seeing a steady flow of awesome new content and a commitment to getting theatrical releases on the platform as soon as possible.

The official birthday will be on November 12, the second ‘Disney Plus Day’. To hype us up they’ve released a fun trailer looking back at the last two years. This combines footage from their original smashes like WandaVision, The Bad Batch, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, along with reminders of their huge library of Disney animated classics, MCU movies, and Star Wars. Check it out:

There are also teases of the new content that’ll be available from Nov. 12. This includes the Disney Plus debuts of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Sweet Home Alone, and Jungle Cruise, which will be available to stream for all subscribers at no extra cost.

Other big names coming that day are Pixar short Ciao Alberto, a Frozen spinoff series called Olaf Presents, a Star Wars special about the history of Boba Fett, new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and a The Simpsons short “paying tribute to Disney Plus’ brands”. Several Disney Animation shorts will also hit the service, including Frozen Fever,” “Feast,” ”Paperman,” and Mickey Mouse short “Get A Horse!”.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek billed all this as:

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Whatever your opinion on the Mouse House, you can’t deny they’ve rapidly made Disney Plus a top-tier addition to any streaming package, with a wealth of high-quality content and an apparently bottomless back catalog of hit movies. Let’s hope Disney Plus continues this winning streak.