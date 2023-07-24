Disney Plus dares to continue the curse as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is next MCU series compared to ‘Andor’

Andor was a terrific series, no doubt about that, but the acclaimed Star Wars show has nonetheless become something of an albatross around the neck of every subsequent Disney Plus production. The Mandalorian season three failed to escape from under its shadow, and early reviews that painted Secret Invasion as the Marvel’s answer to Andor only succeeded in damning it to become one of the worst-reviewed and least-viewed MCU shows of the lot.

But, prepare yourselves, as the curse is apparently set to continue with Daredevil: Born Again. Remember, the Charlie Cox series will have an episode count even higher than Andor, clocking in at 18 installments in total. As such, insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that it will be split into smaller story arcs, much in the same vein as Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars project. Specifically, it’ll be carved into two parts of nine episodes and these will then be made up of mini-arcs comprising two or three episodes.

Image via Disney Plus

In many ways, this is exciting news, as this structure not only worked well for Andor but it somewhat evokes the framework that actual Marvel Comics operate in, with story arcs that lasts for a handful of issues. On the other hand, and maybe it’s just mere superstition, but getting compared to Andor hasn’t ended well for any other show to date so this news has got us a teeny bit trepidatious about Born Again.

Especially as the show is one of the many ongoing productions currently on hold amid the actors’ and writers’ strikes, which means a delay from its early 2024 release window is highly probable. The good news, though, is that it won’t be another six-part flash-in-the-pan experience like many of its Disney Plus brethren.