Disney Plus gearing up to launch in 42 new countries this summer

Disney Plus has been going from strength to strength. Since its launch in 2019, the Disney-owned streaming platform has acquired over 129.8 million subscribers and become known for its original programming. These original shows like Wandavision and The Mandalorian have received mainstream and critical praise. But, the platform is still growing, and this summer will see it undergo a massive expansion.

According to Variety, Disney has confirmed the date Disney Plus will launch in several new territories and countries. As well as announcing how much the service will cost in many of these locations. Disney confirmed this massive expansion at the start of this year. However, until now, there was no confirmed date beyond Summer 2022.

This expansion will see Disney Plus launch in European countries and territories like Albania, Poland, Bulgaria, Vatican City, and Slovakia. It also sees Disney Plus making massive inroads into Africa, with the platform launching in Algeria, Morocco, and South Africa. This summer expansion will also launch Disney Plus in several major Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The release is scheduled to happen over three days. On May 18, users in South Africa will be able to subscribe to the service. Then, on June 8, several countries will be added to the service, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The most extensive expansion occurs on June 14, when many countries and overseas territories will be added to the service. This expansion includes many European countries like Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, and Greece. The final addition will occur on June 16th, when the service becomes available to users in Israel.

Currently, Disney Plus is available to users residing in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The service has already undergone several major expansions, including launching in Japan in June 2020. It also expanded into South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong in November 2021.

The complete launch schedule is:

May 18th – South Africa

June 8th– Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

June 14 – Åland Islands, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, British Indian Ocean Territory, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Sint Maarten, Slovakia, Slovenia, St Helena, St. Pierre and Miquelon, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, Turkey, and Vatican City

June 16 – Israel