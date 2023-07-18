Disney Plus gets record streaming high and it’s no thanks to Marvel or Star Wars

Disney Plus just achieved a new time high, and surprisingly enough, this growth isn’t at all related to the platform’s biggest franchises. No, instead, the propellor of this number boom is none other than Bluey.

In a hilarious twist, Nielsen’s new data regarding streaming platforms and their growth (or the lack thereof), show a peak in interest in Disney Plus for the month of June, and apparently, it is all thanks to Bluey. In an effort to evade linear networks, Disney Plus is investing in bringing several of its network shows into the platform, and clearly, it is working for the blue heeler pup and his pack of furry friends.

"Bluey" Helps Disney+ Hit Streaming High In Junehttps://t.co/P0Goqfl5u0 — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) July 18, 2023

According to the data, Bluey quickly rose to prominence in the Disney Plus popularity charts. Perhaps an obvious reflection of children and teens’ free time away from school for summertime, Bluey is also responsible for luring in adults with its quick-witted characters, introspective storylines, and complex overall themes. Despite being a kids’ cartoon, this Australian show truly is a hit wonder for all ages to appreciate, giving Marvel and Star Wars a run for their money in the popularity charts across all generations.

The numbers also show that the platform grew its overall viewership, and that funnily enough, the age group that is responsible for this growth ranges between the ages of 2-11 and 12-17. What’s more, the data revealed by Nielsen also show that Disney Plus wasn’t the only winner in June’s streaming numbers. Although the platform grew its overall viewership in June, the data also showed an increase in viewership in other streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, Tubi, Peacock, and YouTube.

Bluey‘s three seasons are all available on Disney Plus.