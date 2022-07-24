Disney Plus’ ‘House of Harkness’ renamed ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

San Diego Comic-Con attendees were in for more than a few surprises at Marvel’s Saturday night panel. In addition to finding out that Daredevil will be making an epic return to the small screen in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, they learned that an expected Disney Plus original has received an unexpected new name.

The previously titled Agatha: House of Harkness has been rebranded Agatha: Coven of Chaos ⏤ not to be confused with Marvel’s similarly ominous titles of late Multiverse of Madness and Quantumania.

Harkness’ character first appeared in Marvel’s very first small-screen offering, WandaVision, and went on to become the primary antagonist of season one. Not only did she end up being the master manipulator inside Wanda’s bewitchment of Westview, but her character was an instant hit with fans, leading the song “Agatha All Along” to become an immediate chart-topper and the character herself to be one of the most praised in recent Marvel memory.

It didn’t take long for Marvel to inform fans that they would be receiving more Agatha in the form of House of Harkness, a title that the company has since amended to the more specific Coven of Chaos. While we don’t know much yet about what the new show will entail, the addition of “coven” hints that Agatha will be assembling a new legion of witches and perhaps unleashing a whole new batch of “chaos” for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff to navigate.

Coven of Chaos is slated for a winter 2023 release on Disney Plus, and Kathryn Hahn is set to return as the title character.

This story is breaking and more information will be added as it becomes available.