Disney Plus Is Adding 15 New Movies And TV Series This Week

Disney Plus is adding 15 new titles across its final two hauls of August. The Mouse House’s streaming service has a ton of original TV content on its way the week beginning August 25th, as well as a handful of new movies debuting on Friday. Check out the full itemized list of everything that’s coming to the platform this Wednesday and Friday below and then scroll down for further info.

August 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1): Ep. “Twin Trouble”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1): Ep. “Dogs V Cats”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 105 “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs” *Disney+ Original

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Episode 110 “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” *Disney+ Original

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Monsters at Work: Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day” *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch: Episode 106 “The Fur-gitive” *Disney+ Original

What If…?: Episode 103 *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

August 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

11 fresh episodes of D+’s ongoing TV shows land on Wednesday, including two new episodes of National Geographic’s Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog and more from Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. Meanwhile, there’s the latest from Turner & Hooch, the penultimate episode of Pixar’s Monsters at Work and the third installment of Marvel’s What If…?. Details on where the anthology goes from here are currently being kept under wraps.

First Poster For Cruella Reveals Emma Stone As Ms. De Vil 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian drops the same day. This one dives behind the scenes of the jaw-dropping season 2 finale of the smash-hit Star Wars show, which premiered last December and memorably featured the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, de-aged thanks to cutting-edge SFX, and Grogu and Mando being tearfully split up.

Moving onto Friday, Emma Stone vehicle Cruella shifts out of Premier Access, meaning it’ll be available to stream for all subscribers at no extra cost now that it has been three months since it premiered. The same day brings Underdog, the live-action adaptation of the classic cartoon, featuring the voices of Jason Lee and Amy Adams. Not to mention all-new music special Disney Princess Remixed which sees contemporary Disney stars covering classic songs.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus this week.