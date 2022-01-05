Just as The Book of Boba Fett is landing on Disney Plus, the Mouse House’s streaming service has quietly removed another Star Wars TV series from its library. Unlike other platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus never reveals ahead of time when its titles are about to disappear, meaning fans have to play catch-up after the fact. In this case, it’s just come out that a part of the SW franchise vanished from streaming on Jan. 1.

The show in question is LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. Premiering in 2016, this Disney XD animated series aired two seasons and told the story of a family of scavengers, one of whom discovers they are Force-sensitive. While Freemaker Adventures didn’t achieve the same kind of impact as its fellow Disney XD production Star Wars Rebels, it was successful with its target younger age group. While fans could enjoy its 26 episodes up until now, they’ve now sadly lost the chance.

Curiously, while the full-length series is no longer available, all five episodes of The Freemaker Adventures Shorts, which originally aired in the run-up to season two, are still able to be streamed. This may give us some hope that the rest of the show will return to the platform at some point in the near future. The reason for its removal is probably something to do with a pre-existing licensing agreement that was made prior to the existence of Disney Plus. That’s usually the cause of these kinds of cases, and they’re often only gone temporarily.

While Disney Plus can’t claim to be home to every single scrap of Star Wars screen media, then, it comes pretty close, with all the movies and a host of original television content, including a couple of LEGO specials, available to watch at your leisure. A new episode of The Book of Boba Fett just dropped today, for example.