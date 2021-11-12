Disney Plus Reveals First Official She-Hulk Poster

Disney Plus keeps hitting fans with exciting news as Disney Plus day is celebrated via the streaming platform and social media channels. With new additions to the streaming service today, Disney is also making enormous announcements for the next installments of everything from classics to Marvel series’ and new adventures and avenues of life for fans to explore.

It’s time for Marvel announcements now, and after a Marvel Studio’s Moon Knight announcement was made, Disney Plus shared the first logo/poster for She-Hulk. The green glow behind the words highlights a city skyline, and the image is sleek and powerful.

The original series is slated to hit Disney Plus “soon,” and Elle recently revealed that Disney Plus has confirmed a 10-episode first season. Fans also know that Tatiana Maslany will take on the role of She-Hulk/attorney Jennifer Walters. Mark Ruffalo joins the series as Hulk, reprising his MCU role and serving as Walter’s confidant. Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth, and Renee Elise Goldsberry are a few other names associated with the project.

More news is being revealed by the minute as we all celebrate Disney Plus’ birthday with Disney Plus Day. In addition to the exciting news, don’t forget to check out the new streaming options added to the platform’s catalog.