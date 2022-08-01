Disney Plus shares descriptions for each ‘I Am Groot’ short

We now know the cute and clever antics of Baby Groot in the upcoming Disney Plus series I Am Groot.

The synopses of each episode were revealed in an official press release, which was obtained by the Direct. The first episode, called “Groot’s First Steps,” goes like this:

“Baby Groot discovers he’s not the only plant being pampered aboard his spaceship. A happy accident convinces Groot to try taking his first steps out of his pot—only to learn you have to walk before you can run.”

The second, titled “The Little Guy,” features a group of little blue aliens called the Grunds:

“It’s hard to be the little guy, but when Baby Groot accidentally uncovers a civilization of miniature blue aliens, the tables are turned. At first intimidated by the seemingly enormous tree toddler, the Grunds soon discover he’s the hero they’ve been waiting for.”

In the third installment, “Groot’s Pursuit,” viewers get to see Baby Groot compete in a dance-off:

“Baby Groot investigates a spooky noise that’s been haunting the Quadrant, the massive Ravager ship that he calls home. In doing so, he comes face-to-face with Iwua, an intelligent, shapeshifting alien who assumes his form. The best way to resolve who actually is Groot: a dance-off.”

In the fourth, “Groot Takes a Bath,” Groot takes a bath:

“Everybody needs some alone time to relax and wash up, but things go quite differently when you’re a Flora Colossi toddler. When Groot’s bath concoction results in epic leaf growth, he takes his haircut into his own hands and gets inventive with styling.”

Last (but, judging by the title, definitely not least) is “Magnum Opus,” which involves another Guardians of the Galaxy favorite:

“Groot sets out to paint a family portrait of himself and the Guardians, and goes to great lengths to collect art supplies and forge his masterpiece. Rocket stumbles upon Groot’s efforts and quickly discovers just how messy—and disastrous—the artistic process can be.”

As I Am Groot‘s entire first run is said to be 20 minutes long (“the shortest MCU project in history”), each episode lasts roughly four minutes. See if you can fit that into your schedule on Aug. 10, when all the aforementioned episodes drop on Disney Plus.