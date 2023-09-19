Disney Plus’ surprise new Avengers line-up leaves a lot to be desired

Just when you thought we were going to have to wait three more years for Marvel and Disney to give us another on-screen Avengers outing, the studios announce a surprise special that’s on its way to streaming. It’s just that the heroes might be a tad blockier than we’re used to. Coming this Oct. 27, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will crash onto Disney Plus to delight those itching for the MCU’s finest to team up again in the movies.

Taking its cue from the various LEGO Star Wars specials to grace streaming over the past few years, Code Red will no doubt offer a tongue-in-cheek twist on the Marvel universe as we know it, probably filled with lots of loving Easter eggs and references for fans to enjoy too. However, the special is certainly gaining more significance than it otherwise would what with the MCU’s own Avengers in flux right now. Hence Code Red‘s chosen Avengers line-up is earning so much scrutiny.

While the teaser poster cleverly recalls those of the actual Avengers movies, another allegedly depicts the LEGO Avengers team in full, revealing the special’s curious roster. According to one Redditor, the team features both Captain Americas — Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson — Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Black Panther.

As a strange blend of classic Avengers and where the MCU’s team is at right now, it’s falling short of being the fans’ dream line-up. In particular, Wanda and Vision fans — get ready to keep on losing.

Others are seriously hankering for some Hawkeye. Pfft.

No Ant-Man or Wasp either?

As per the official synopsis, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is set “in a multiverse threatened by the enigmatic Red Phantom” and sees the titular team “unite with quirky counterparts to stop reality chaos.” Clearly, the special is occupying its own space in the Marvel reality, then, but who knows, it could turn out to be an interesting blueprint for 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.