Disney Reportedly Discussing PG-13 Alien Show For Disney Plus

In their relentless quest to continue the Alien franchise by any means necessary, Fox were inviting pitches for a TV series back in 2018, before any plans were put on hold when the company was swallowed whole by the monolithic Walt Disney Corporation. One of those angling to tackle the Xenomorphs on the small screen was Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley, who finally got his wish, albeit a little later than expected.

A couple of weeks ago Hawley admitted that he hadn’t given up on the idea of an episodic spin on Alien just yet, only for it to be announced little over a week later he was set to collaborate with Ridley Scott on a show being developed for FX on Hulu. Disney own both the property and the platform, so the decision to send it to one of their subsidiaries would seem to indicate that it’ll be R-rated.

The Mouse House inherited a valuable roster of adult-orientated brands when the Fox takeover was completed, but nobody wants to see the likes of the Xenomorphs or Predator handled with kid gloves, while they should leave Die Hard alone altogether. However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that a PG-13 Alien project is in the works for Disney Plus, which is an avenue most definitely not worth exploring.

If a show is already in the works for Hulu then there’s no need to develop a separate and probably unrelated one for a different streaming service owned and operated by the same company. Of course, this is the eighth different spin on Alien Richtman has claimed to be in the works over the last month alone, so either Disney are going all-in or nothing is off the table.