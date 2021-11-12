Disney Reveals Logo For Marvel’s Moon Knight Series

Over the last couple of years, Marvel Studios has been putting a lot of focus on the TV world and it’s worked out well, as Loki, WandaVision, and many other shows have become major successes. Instead of relying on a few shows and keeping them going for endless seasons, the studio is determined to continually release new series at a high rate. One of the most interesting ones on the docket is Moon Knight.

Starring Oscar Isaac, the series is about a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder named Marc Spector who gains his powers by becoming a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. There isn’t too much known about the show quite yet, as Disney has yet to release a trailer. However, for Disney Plus Day, the studio finally gave fans the first look at the logo for the series.

There’s still no release date set, as Disney Plus simply said that Moon Knight is “coming soon.” The show has been in development for a while and should come out at some point in 2022.

One of the most interesting aspects of the series is that indie directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are making their debuts in studio filmmaking. The inventive duo behind critically acclaimed films such as The Endless and Synchronic are set to direct two episodes. The two have been lauded for their creative visuals and storytelling.

Marvel has had a lot of success plucking talented indie filmmakers up to work on these big projects. It will be fascinating to see what Benson and Moorhead do with Moon Knight, as they’ve got a big budget to work with this time around.