Before many users of the internet were born, Tim Allen was a huge (yes, really) star. The 69-year-old continues to act, sometimes causes controversy and a new trailer for The Santa Clauses has him revisiting a franchise he kicked off all the way back in 1994.

Today, Disney put out footage from the piece on the official YouTube channel of its Disney Plus streaming service. It will follow Allen’s Scott Calvin finding a successor, begins with a woman being freaked out at him entering her home and hints magic is lost.

“It’s different out there. All those kids, turned into adults. They stopped believing.”

Later scenes included show Calvin going back to his initial home in Illinois, his one son expressing excitement at everyday things he has not gotten to experience and a crisis on Christmas Eve. Apparently, the new Santa destroys the holiday (or so it seems) and so Calvin has to come back, put on the red suit, grow the beard and be the beloved figure children around the world have faith in.

“I retired too soon, I hired the wrong guy.”

The two-episode premiere of the project coming after a reviled third film and a divisive second is Nov. 16. Several other performers from the franchise are back and, yes, David Krumholtz will be returning as Bernard, the former leading elf. Allen has no projects on deck beyond this at this time. In the past, he has been in the Toy Story franchise, conservative documentary projects and in 2010 he made his directorial debut with Crazy on the Outside, though the piece was not well-received by critics who saw it.