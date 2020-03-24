Disney Plus UK Users Are Furious Over The Mandalorian’s Release

Today finally marks the launch of Disney Plus across the UK and Europe, with those on the continent at last getting to enjoy all the movies and TV shows available on the streaming service that US users have been watching for the past five months. Of course, one of the big, er, pluses of subscribing is at last having the chance to view The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series which has taken the internet by storm.

In a controversial move, though, Disney has decided to repeat the release schedule of the original US airing and drop the eight episodes of the series’ first season weekly. Launch day (March 24th) included the first two episodes of The Mandalorian, with episode 3 following this Friday and so on. Needless to say, UK fans who’ve been waiting this long to (legitimately) catch the show aren’t happy about having to wait even longer.

UK had to wait like an extra 5 months for Disney+ …and The Mandalorian is pretending it's brand new by releasing episodically pic.twitter.com/wqnuAu6hNj — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) March 24, 2020

Hey, seeing as we’ve got nowhere to go, let’s all play a game and pretend everyone and their Baby Yoda doesn’t already know all the spoilers.

Jeez. On top of the country being on lockdown, the UK has to pretend we don't know what happens after The Mandalorian episode 2… pic.twitter.com/DYr0m9GpLY — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) March 24, 2020

So Disney+ in the UK only has two episodes of the Mandalorian as well??? As if we’ve all not seen the spoilers for a show that’s been out for MONTHS pic.twitter.com/UthO4LI9zT — 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 (@vayoshii) March 24, 2020

Given all the trouble going on in the world right now, having all of The Mandalorian to binge would’ve been one slight upside to being stuck in self-quarantine.

Disney had planned to release Disney+ in the UK on March 24th for months, and that could have been perfect for them with the number of people isolating. This is the first times Brits can legally watch The Mandalorian… and they're still making us wait for new episodes. WAITING pic.twitter.com/aWDNoUp33P — The Sauce Locator: New Horizons (@SourceLocator) March 24, 2020

And what about Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well?

Checking out Disney+ for the UK, love having access to so much content but man we got stiffed on new stuff… Only 2 episodes of Mandalorian, no Frozen 2 or Rise of Skywalker. All of this is available in the US *sigh* — Dave Bagnall (@DaveChaos) March 24, 2020

Maybe a polite message will help.

hey @disneyplus uuuuuh I think it’d be really cool for you to release all the episodes of shows like the mandalorian and hsmtmts in the Uk considering everyone is stuck at home. Plus it’s kinda unfair considering we waited for months. Thanks love you Disney. — Jamal (@reggiegotlag) March 23, 2020

This would be a lot smarter.

Well HELLO Disney+ it’s nice to see you again!!! But seriously…only episodes 1 & 2 of The Mandalorian??? Just put all the US catalog on there, and then bring things out at the same time in the US & UK! pic.twitter.com/6oO8RemXfg — DSNY Newscast (@DSNYNewscast) March 24, 2020

Oh well, I guess the only thing to do is sit around and wait until Friday…

UK fans after finishing the first two episodes of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+ this morning pic.twitter.com/moadlJQHBh — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 24, 2020

With Friday bringing Chapter 3, that means the season finale will finally drop on Disney Plus UK on May 1st – over four months since it first landed on the US service on December 27th.

It remains to be seen what will happen when The Mandalorian season 2 debuts later this year, though presumably it’ll be released simultaneously across the globe.