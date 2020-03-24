Home / tv

Disney Plus UK Users Are Furious Over The Mandalorian’s Release

Today finally marks the launch of Disney Plus across the UK and Europe, with those on the continent at last getting to enjoy all the movies and TV shows available on the streaming service that US users have been watching for the past five months. Of course, one of the big, er, pluses of subscribing is at last having the chance to view The Mandalorianthe first live-action Star Wars series which has taken the internet by storm.

In a controversial move, though, Disney has decided to repeat the release schedule of the original US airing and drop the eight episodes of the series’ first season weekly. Launch day (March 24th) included the first two episodes of The Mandalorian, with episode 3 following this Friday and so on. Needless to say, UK fans who’ve been waiting this long to (legitimately) catch the show aren’t happy about having to wait even longer.

Hey, seeing as we’ve got nowhere to go, let’s all play a game and pretend everyone and their Baby Yoda doesn’t already know all the spoilers.

Given all the trouble going on in the world right now, having all of The Mandalorian to binge would’ve been one slight upside to being stuck in self-quarantine.

And what about Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well?

Maybe a polite message will help.

This would be a lot smarter.

Oh well, I guess the only thing to do is sit around and wait until Friday…

With Friday bringing Chapter 3, that means the season finale will finally drop on Disney Plus UK on May 1st – over four months since it first landed on the US service on December 27th.

It remains to be seen what will happen when The Mandalorian season 2 debuts later this year, though presumably it’ll be released simultaneously across the globe.

