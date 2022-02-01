Disney unlocking special content in honor of Black History Month

Disney will unlock content from across The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu, and make it available in honor of Black History Month.

Some of Disney’s “most popular contemporary series, documentaries, and specials” are going to be unlocked for the occasion, according to whatsodisneyplus. These include the Searchlight Pictures’ award-winning documentary Summer of Soul, ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot, the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Deion’s Double Play, and more.

The highly-touted Disney+ show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also make its debut this month on Feb 23. Disney said it also has a regular roster of “Black characters, creators, and voices” all over its services.

Shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Black is King, Soul, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella were all spotlighted by the channel as part of its Black History offerings.

Other offerings include Soul of a Nation Presents: X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice, which “profiles Muhammad Abdul Aziz, a man who was wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination. Featuring the first TV interview with Aziz since his exoneration, the special re-traces Malcolm X’s shocking 1965 assassination, Aziz’s decades behind bars and on parole, and the devastating impact on Aziz’s family.”

On Feb. 3, Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising debuts. The show “explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. The special examines how Black actresses of Hollywood have become power brokers and the iconic moments and roles have paved the way for them today.”

Deion’s Double Play follows one of the most enigmatic and iconic pro athletes of all time as he attempts to be the first pro athlete to play in a pro baseball and football game on the same day.

For the kids, there’s Rise Up, Sing Out, “a series of animated, music-based shorts geared towards kids, parents, and caregivers, designed to be inspiring, empowering and optimistic about race, culture, community and celebrating differences.”

For those more interested in history, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship premieres on Feb. 11 on National Geographic and on Hulu on Feb. 8. The show tells the story of “Clotilda, a schooner that carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama, was the most intact slave shipwreck found to date and the only one for which we know the full story of the voyage, the passengers and their descendants. The traffickers tried to hide their crime by burning and sinking the ship. And now, for the first time since Clotilda arrived in America, maritime archaeologists enter the wreck. Descendants of the passengers share how their ancestors turned a cruel tragedy into an uplifting story of courage and resilience.”