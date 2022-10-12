In the wake of Angela Lansbury‘s death at the age of 96 earlier this week, many fans of the acclaimed star are waking up to the fact her legendary animated film brought her and a Law and Order hero together.

Several on Twitter have made note of the fact that Jerry Orbach — who played Lennie Briscoe on the NBC show until his death in 2004 — played Lumiere alongside Lansbury’s Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated feature based on the legendary fairy tale. While some are saying they watched him on his show for years and did not realize that he played the proverbial French candlestick and servant, others are reminding people Lansbury and Orbach won Tony Awards for their work in theater in 1969 with other legends, too.

I would fucking faint if I was in the presence of them at the same time! It's like going up to Olympus and being in the court of all the gods.

Tony Award winners at the 1969 ceremony: James Earl Jones, Julie Harris, Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach. Credit: Associated Press pic.twitter.com/UFz3XSA7Wb — Jeffrey Collins-Harper #StandWithUkraine (@SpikePsyche) October 12, 2022

Others have voiced their amazement over how many people were unaware of the pair’s collaborations, to remind readers that Briscoe also makes an appearance in another music-heavy production which has stood the test of time and had some forgettable sequel efforts.

I am amazed at the number of people who not only didn't know Jerry Orbach was in "Beauty and The Beast", but didn't know he sang – and was on Broadway.



Here's another one for ya: he was Baby's dad in "Dirty Dancing", y'all.



Nobody puts Lumiere in a corner. — MJ 🍷 (@HeyMistyJ) October 12, 2022

These kinds of posts and surprises feature a similar sentiment, but, one tweet in the wake of Lansbury’s death captures what she and her fellow theater and crime acting veteran did best when they worked together. Basically, there was magic in the sound booth.

This is magical. 🪄



Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach recording Beauty and the Beast.



🎥 https://t.co/hdW1XJs2H7 pic.twitter.com/COmVlrS6ET — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 11, 2022

Beauty and the Beast is available to stream on Disney Plus. A live-action remake was produced in 2017 and there was almost a spinoff series focusing on Gaston and LeFou on the service, but it has since been put on hiatus due to creative and scheduling issues.