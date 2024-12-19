David Murphey, one of the most memorable stars from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, passed away at 66 on Dec. 11, 2024. His family announced the heartbreaking news a week later, sharing that David had been struggling with health issues for several years. While fans mourn his loss, many are left wondering what happened to the reality TV star. Here’s what we know.

Recommended Videos

A beloved reality TV star

David first appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days back in 2020, where his long-distance romance with Lana, a Ukrainian woman he had been chatting with for eight years, was a hit with viewers. Sure, their relationship had its ups and downs, but David’s determination to find love struck a chord with fans. By the end of the season, the couple got engaged, but sadly, they went their separate ways shortly after filming wrapped due to differing life goals. Regardless, he stayed connected with fans through social media, where he shared updates on his life, travels, and love for his many cats.

David’s health struggles

David’s health troubles became public knowledge in late 2022 when he posted a candid video on Instagram explaining why he had been less active online. He revealed that he had been feeling severely out of breath and initially thought he was having a heart attack. After seeking medical attention, doctors discovered he had two blood clots in his lungs—a life-threatening condition that required immediate treatment. Not long after, David had to undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder.

By March 2023, David shared another update during an Instagram live session, where he disclosed a new set of health issues. He revealed that his liver wasn’t functioning properly, and he had been hospitalized multiple times, as doctors tried to pinpoint the cause. “I’ve been ill, basically,” he said during the video, adding that his condition left him feeling weak and fatigued.

David even joked about turning “bright yellow” due to jaundice, but it was clear his health struggles were taking a toll on him. Despite his openness, David didn’t post further updates after Mar. 2023.

David Murphey’s cause of death

As of now, David’s family has not shared the exact cause of his death. In their announcement, they described his passing as the result of ongoing health issues but didn’t go into detail. Given his history of severe medical conditions, including blood clots and liver problems, it’s likely that his health deteriorated over time.

David’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of fans and those who knew him personally. He was more than just a reality TV star; he was a man with a kind soul, a passion for life, and an unshakable love for his feline friends. Fans, however, are focusing on celebrating David’s life and the joy he brought to the 90 Day Fiancé community. His family has encouraged donations to The Animal Foundation in his honor, a fitting tribute for someone who had such a big heart for animals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy