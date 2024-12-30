Do we know HBO founder and media tycoon Charles Dolan’s cause of death?

Charles Dolan, the visionary HBO founder and patriarch of the Dolan family, has passed away at the age of 98.

Recommended Videos

In a statement issued via Newsday — a publication once co-owned by Dolan and his son, Patrick — his family confirmed his death took place on Saturday, Dec. 28. He reportedly died due to natural causes. No other details about his passing were released.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision,” the Dolan family stated. Charles “Chuck” Dolan leaves behind a legacy that reshaped the media, entertainment, and sports industries over decades of transformative innovation.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from across the industries he helped transform. “On behalf of the MSG Family of Companies, we mourn the passing of Charles F. Dolan. Mr. Dolan’s vision built the foundation for the companies we are today, and as a member of our Boards he continued to help shape our future,” a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment said in a statement to Deadline.

Emmy Award-winning journalist Stan Fischler wrote on X: “The passing of Charles Dolan is sad news for all of us who broke into the NHL tv business with Chuck’s founding of SportsChannel. Dolan was a gentleman, a scholar, a visionary and — best of all — just a great guy to work for and to know. R.I.P. Boss.”

BREAKING: Charles Dolan has died at age 98 per @Newsday



Charles. who is James Dolan's father was the founder of Cablevision and HBO. The Dolan family controls MSG through Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment), pic.twitter.com/ycQLHf7Ys9 — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) December 29, 2024

Dolan’s contributions to the cable industry were significant. Known for his forward thinking, he was instrumental in the creation of Home Box Office (HBO), a concept born out of necessity during his tenure at Sterling Manhattan Cable.

Faced with the challenge of offsetting the steep costs of wiring New York City’s densely populated areas, Dolan conceived of a premium subscription-based network, originally called The Green Channel. Launched in 1972, HBO became the first cable network to offer uninterrupted programming, including live events, sports, and movies, for a monthly fee.

“I grew up on radio and radio was free. Then television arrived and it was free, too. The only reason anybody paid for cable was that their reception was bad,” Dolan recalled in the 2021 oral history Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, according to Deadline. This revolutionary idea paved the way for the cable revolution, inspiring the creation of other industry staples like CNN, Nickelodeon, ESPN, and many more.

Dolan was born in Cleveland, but he established his business operations in New York, where he continued to push the boundaries of the cable industry. During the 1970s, he shifted his focus to suburban areas, founding Cablevision’s headquarters on Long Island.

Under his leadership, Cablevision became one of the top U.S. cable operators, providing service across 19 states before narrowing its focus to the greater New York area. The company’s influence extended far beyond cable distribution, encompassing a wide array of media and entertainment ventures.

Dolan’s media empire grew to include prestigious New York City landmarks like the Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall. His family also acquired the New York Knicks and Rangers, as well as their home venue, Madison Square Garden.

RIP Charles Dolan



Patriarch of the Dolan family



TV pioneer who founded HBO & Cablevision



Began broadcasting Knicks games in the 1960s



Bought the team in the 1990s pic.twitter.com/91eggikXQx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 29, 2024

Their empire’s portfolio expanded further with the addition of the Clearview movie theater chain, Newsday, and Rainbow Media, which operated influential cable networks such as AMC. These channels became synonymous with groundbreaking series like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead.

In 1986, Dolan spearheaded the launch of News 12 Long Island, the first 24-hour regional cable news channel in the U.S. This venture laid the foundation for the News 12 Networks, which remain a vital source of local news in the New York area.

Cablevision’s success culminated in its 2016 sale to French telecom giant Altice for $17.7 billion. Despite this transition, the Dolan family retained control of key assets, including Madison Square Garden, the Knicks, the Rangers, and Radio City Music Hall. Today, their estimated net worth stands at $5.4 billion.

Dolan’s influence extended to his role as executive chairman of AMC Networks, a company that spun off from Cablevision in 2011. He stepped down from this position in 2020, leaving behind a company that continues to shape the media landscape.

Dolan’s life and career were defined by his relentless pursuit of innovation, his generosity, and his dedication to hard work. His legacy will live on in the industries he revolutionized and the countless lives he influenced.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy