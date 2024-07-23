Do we know if Jared Padalecki is joining ‘The Boys’ season 5 (and giving us the ‘Supernatural’ vibes of our dreams)?

Could Jared Padalecki guest star in The Boys season 5? Considering that the gritty, dark, and funny Amazon Prime series and the cheesy (but in a good way) CW drama Supernatural share a creator/showrunner, we think the actor could be the perfect addition to the last season.

Recommended Videos

The Boys has a great cast and we’ve loved seeing our fave actors on the show, from Simon Pegg to Jeffrey Dean Morgan. We can picture it now: getting cozy on the couch and gearing up to watch The Boys season 5… and getting to watch the adorable Jared Padalecki once again. Could this really happen?!

Will Jared Padalecki appear in The Boys season 5?

Photo via The CW

While it’s not official, it does seem super like we will see Jared Padalecki in The Boys season 5. Showrunner Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural, told Variety in May 2024 that since Walker isn’t getting another season, Padalecki would be able to appear next season. Kripke joked about needing to get all the “Supernatural Pokémon” and said that while the actor’s “schedule” didn’t allow for a part in the past, that’s changed now.

As for the actor who played one of the most popular Supernatural characters? He sounds happy to play a character on The Boys. He said in a June 2024 interview with Deadline, “I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?'” He also said that they had discussed a part for him on The Boys that day… and we wish we could have been a fly on the wall.

Of course, we’re hoping to learn the answer to another question about The Boys season 5: will Jensen Ackles come back as Solider Boy… and will he and Jared Padalecki share some screen time? Seeing Sam and Dean Winchester together again would be nothing short of amazing. And since this time, they would likely both be superheroes, that sounds even better. While the brothers investigated strange happenings and creatures, they weren’t those figures themselves. It would be fun to see them play characters on The Boys who the other characters are interested in finding out more about. Maybe they could investigate something together, but honestly, we’d watch them do anything.

Also, let’s be real: we never wanted Supernatural to end. While it couldn’t last forever and had 15 seasons, we think Sam and Dean are still out there somewhere, fighting evil. Why can’t we pretend that they’re back on TV again… even though, of course, they’re going to be playing different characters?

Photo via Amazon Prime Video

Having both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki star in The Boys would also feel like the right evolution of both of their careers. Both actors have a history of starring in TV shows that blend the paranormal or the magical with depictions of real life. Besides Supernatural, Ackles starred in Dark Angel, Smallville, and Big Sky. While Padalecki’s turn as Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) Gilmore Girls boyfriend Dean was more realistic than that, his characters are always relatable and human no matter what. The Boys is a critical darling, and Padalecki would fit right in.

Since it doesn’t seem like Solider Boy’s days on The Boys are numbered, we might just see Sam and Dean in the same episode next season. We know we can’t have it all in life, but we’d really love this.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy