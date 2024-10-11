Is the super-privileged Leo from ‘Love Is Blind’ actually rich and do we know his net worth?

Have you noticed that Leo Braudy from Love is Blind talks about money, like, a lot? The 31-year-old introduced himself on the show as a “rich f***king art dealer”, which, to be fair, is a profession that often attracts high-flying customers with more money than sense.

The 31-year-old also admitted that he was born into wealth, and that he wasn’t just beginning from square one when he started his business endeavor. “I went to a country club, went to private school. My college was paid for,” Leo stated on the show. The reality star also revealed that art dealing was a family business, which really adds to the whole super-privileged demeanor.

Leo’s money failed to woo partner Brittany in the long run, with the pair calling time on their relationship. Brittany stated that a lot of Leo’s aspects, most likely including his wealth and steady career, “checked off a lot of the boxes of what” she looked for in a partner, but the physical connection just simply wasn’t there”, his former fiancée told People. Ouch.

So, was Leo’s wealth as good as it sounds? Was he able to offer Brittany the lifestyle he dreamed of?

So how much is Leo Braudy worth, actually?

Several outlets have attempted to do some digging on Leo Braudy’s riches – and produced some very different results. TV Shows Stars estimated a hefty $6 million sum, citing the art dealer’s ownership of Capital Art Advisory and Glass Art Business, and its sales of works by acclaimed artist Stephen Sacklarian. Others suggested $600,000 – which is quite a difference – a measly 10% of what was reported.

It is difficult to trace the exact net worth of Braudy, as he is not an established public figure, in the way several top-tier 1%ers are that top international rich lists – although this could change in the future, especially with all the lucrative endeavours that await reality TV stars.

Houzz estimates that, from financial reports available online, Leo’s business sells art pieces from a range of $5,000 to $250,000. As an art dealer, Leo will not be entitled to the entire sum amassed from the sale, but will earn a commission fee. According to ArtQuest, there is no industry standard commission sum for art dealers, and it will depend on the company or individual sale. However, they estimated an impressive average of 33%-100% of the original asking price for the item sold, which is not a bad pay day at all for Leo.

