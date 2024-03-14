Do we know which team wins ‘The Amazing Race’ season 36?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Amazing Race 36. Scroll at your own risk… Despite the season being filmed in October and November of 2022 — prior to when The Amazing Race 35 filmed — The Amazing Race 36 finally premiered on CBS yesterday (March 13), with 13 teams embarking on a high-stakes race around the world, all in an attempt to take home a million-dollar cash prize at the end.

Beginning in Mexico, leg one ended with Maya and Rohan packing their bags and heading back to the United States, but how will the rest of the season unfold from here?

More importantly, which team will be crowned the champions?

Fortunately for fans of the beloved competition series, according to MJSBIGBLOG, the boot order might have already been leaked. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

According to MJSBIGBLOG, the placement for The Amazing Race 36 is as follows (spoilers ensue!):

13th place: Maya and Rohan (Siblings)

12th place: Anthony and Bailey (Twins) or Chris and Mary (Father & Daughter)

11th place: Anthony and Bailey (Twins) or Chris and Mary (Father & Daughter)

10th place: Michelle and Sean (Married Aerobics Instructors)

9th place: Kishori and Karishma (Cousins)

8th place: Sunny and Mizzy (Firefighter Moms) or Derek and Shelisa (Grandparents)

7th place: Sunny and Mizzy (Firefighter Moms) or Derek and Shelisa (Grandparents)

6th place: Angie and Danny (Mother & Son)

5th place: Yvonne and Melissa (Girlfriends)

4th place: Amber and Vinny (Dating Nurses)

Because of this, the final three are as follows:

Ricky and César (Dating)

Rod and Leticia (Married)

Juan and Shane (Military Pilots)

While these three teams might race for the million-dollar cash prize in the final leg, it is unclear who emerges as victorious, reporting in the same article that Ricky and César likely bring home the bacon, but there is no way to know for sure until it hits our television screens:

“The winners are likely Ricky and César since they were ahead of the other two teams throughout the final leg, however, Rod and Leticia were not too far behind and could’ve passed Ricky and César at the final task. Juan and Shane, however, were way behind and are most likely the 3rd place team.”

To find out whether or not this boot order is accurate, catch brand new episodes of The Amazing Race 36 every Wednesday evening at 9:30pm ET/PT, immediately after brand new episodes of Survivor 46. It is sure to be a season to remember!