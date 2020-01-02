After a long – and we do mean long – wait, Doctor Who finally returned to our screens today with its season 12 premiere and suffice it to say, it didn’t disappoint. While not perfect (some issues with pacing held things back), it was still a terrific outing for the show and has us eager to see part two in a few days’ time.

But perhaps the best moment was the big twist near the end, when it was revealed that Chris Chibnall and his team had brought back the Master, this time played by Sacha Dhawan. Yes, the beloved baddie is back in action and it’s safe to say that no one saw it coming.

Understandably, then, fans are freaking out over it and have now taken to Twitter to share their excitement, with but a sampling of what folks are saying found below:

i adore this show so much okay when i realised it is master (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) i cried wtf is wrong with me #DoctorWho — miss americano 🏹 (@urmylvr) January 2, 2020

“Spyfall: Part One” – This was one of the best season openers ever! Each of the four main characters had moments to shine, something that was missing in S11. The reveal of Sacha Dhawan as the Master was incredible and a great surprise. Very strong start! 4️⃣⭐️ #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Qdj6nAvtkU — Lewis John Yule 🎬🎞🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) January 2, 2020

#DoctorWho was very good tonight! Loved the reveal at the end and was made so giddy by the tissue compression. I imagine the episode won't make as good a rewatch, but unveiling the Master at the end will be an utterly unforgettable moment — bee (@gensmythe) January 2, 2020

The New Year's special of Doctor Who was far better than anything they did last season. Suspenseful, dramatic, enthralling and full of mystery. I loved it and the Master, masterfully done. Cannot wait for the second part #DoctorWho — Aidan Stephenson (@MelvinS7ven) January 2, 2020

It was a master-piece episode (literally) — Rayman Hortse (@RaymanHortse) January 2, 2020

Honestly, the new Master is probably the best thing about new Doctor Who. This guy is sick ! https://t.co/eNwR8iELFZ — Shammila🐝 (@ShammilaB) January 2, 2020

It's 2020 and the Master is Indian! Best January 1 of my life!!!!!!! #DoctorWho #DoctorWhoSpoilers pic.twitter.com/nki9ICGY0L — Claudia Boleyn🌹Labour🌹 (@ClaudiaBoleyn) January 2, 2020

I fell off my seat when that master reveal hit us I was like nooo I cant be — 🇬🇧Blake Williams🇬🇧 (@BlakeW345k) January 2, 2020

Holy fucking shit that new episode of Doctor Who was fucking mental. Really hope it doesn’t go downhill from here, because that was great. The fucking Master being back is great and the guy playing him could do it so fucking well #DoctorWho — Top Shagger Glen (@firesnake002) January 2, 2020

OMG THAT EPISODE!!! THE MASTER IS BACK WTF?? #DoctorWho — Jazmín | missing Doctor Who and L'Arc (@banesackerman) January 2, 2020

So, clearly the fans are ecstatic about this, but how did Dhawan do in the role? Well, pretty good if you ask us. Sure, we only got a bit of him as the Master, but he appears to be giving us a very boyish iteration of the baddie, which could work out well. Some might say he’s a bit too traditional, but we’re certainly excited to see how he develops from here.

Tell us, though, did you tune in for the Doctor Who premiere today? If so, what did you think of the new Master and the episode as a whole? Take to the comments section down below and let us know. And be sure to tune back in on January 5th for part 2 to see where Whittaker and co. go next.