Doctor Who Fans Are Wishing Jodie Whittaker A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Jodie Whittaker! The British actress turns 39 today and Doctor Who fans are flocking to social media to celebrate the star and how much she means to them.

After an already strong career in TV and film, Whittaker was catapulted into the spotlight back in 2017 when she was cast as the Thirteenth Doctor. So far, she’s steered the TARDIS for two seasons, with another in production right now. As the first female incarnation of the time traveler, Whittaker has well and truly made her mark on the fandom, as is plain from all the positivity going around the Who community on Twitter this June 17th.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JODIE WHITTAKER! One of the kindest people in this world and a fabulous Doctor. She is smart, funny, charming, and hilarious. We love you Jodie. 💙💙 Here she is at SDCC with her own LEGO. #JodieWhittaker #HappyBirthdayJodie #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/M5fPBQqch3 — aMucc 🐵 (@amurkymuc) June 17, 2021

Happy birthday to Jodie Whittaker!!! pic.twitter.com/hYa0vk1oD9 — Time Vortex (@erin2uu) June 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the incredible Jodie Whittaker aka My Doctor!!! pic.twitter.com/Qze0CTA1BF — Luismin (@largslauren) June 16, 2021

anyway happy birthday to the human personification of sunshine otherwise known as Jodie Whittaker pic.twitter.com/mydn9ihkjZ — Zoey 🌺 (@MistressOfNull) June 17, 2021

Happy Birthday to the queen herself, Jodie Whittaker. Aside from being a phenomenal performer, the sincere kindness that Jodie exudes through fan interactions, video uploads and interviews indicates why she was a perfect candidate to play the Doctor. Wishing her a great day 💛 pic.twitter.com/TTdByVLgrc — Bad Wolf Archives 🌈 (@BadWolfArchives) June 17, 2021

There’s a lot of creativity spreading around, too, as fans are sharing their artwork to mark the special day.

Happy 39th Birthday to The Doctor herself: JODIE WHITTAKER!! Easily in my opinion the most UNDERRATED Doctor we’ve had and deserves so much more praise as 13 Jodie herself is a great ambassador for Doctor Who and I can’t wait to see more of her in the show this Autumn 💙 pic.twitter.com/uQjSZ3hl2B — WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) June 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the woman that makes us all feel glorious, Jodie Whittaker pic.twitter.com/8uUurdUnT9 — Puxadinho da Tardis (@PuxadinhoTardis) June 17, 2021

Happy Birthday to Jodie Whittaker🎂aka The Thirteenth Doctor!! you absolute legend!! I absolutely love you so much as The Doctor!! 💙💙 here are some of the artworks I have done of Jodie as The Doctor!! #JodieOurDoctor #HappyBirthdayJodieWhittaker #DoctorWho @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/0j1E6enw2o — Owen ✨🛸 (@WhovianLife) June 16, 2021

She might be most famous for Doctor Who, but let’s not overlook Whittaker’s other key roles. Like her turn in cult favorite sci-fi flick Attack the Block, crime drama Broadchurch or her guest spot in an acclaimed episode of Black Mirror.

Happy Birthday to our Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. I hope she has a wonderful day today pic.twitter.com/gY1icZBCgl — Prof Wherefore wants #MetroidDread (@8thDrBestDr) June 17, 2021

Of course, today also marks another Doctor Who icon’s birthday – Rory Williams actor Arthur Darvill! As fans will know, Whittaker and Darvill starred together on Broadchurch.

Doctor Who co-star Mandip Gill has given us a glimpse into how Whittaker’s celebrating her birthday this Thursday as well, sharing some shots of the actress on the set of the show on her Instagram. And it seems her quirky fairy princess outfit is proving to be pretty aspirational for some.

When I grow up, please can I be Jodie Whittaker? pic.twitter.com/582AiLQyrT — Head*desk (@MissHeadDesk) June 17, 2021

The sad news is that all the signs are pointing to Whittaker being on her way out of the series. She’ll appear in all of season 13, it’s being said, but may then only do two more specials to air across 2022 before regenerating into whoever the Fourteenth Doctor will be. On the plus side, that still gives us a long time left with the actress in the lead.

Doctor Who returns for its thirteenth season, which will clock in at eight episodes, sometime this fall.