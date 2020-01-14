New Doctor Who Season 12 Photos Tease A Time Lord/Tesla Team-Up

Doctor Who season 12 continues this Sunday with the colorfully-titled “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror.” As you can probably guess, the episode is another historical adventure which sees the TARDIS arrive at the turn of the 20th century where the Thirteenth Doctor and her pals come face to face with electrician/inventor and all-round genius Nikola Tesla, as played by Goran Visnjic.

As well as Visnjic, Robert Glenister will also feature as Tesla’s more famous rival, Thomas Edison. This is Glenister’s second time in Doctor Who as well, as he previously played a role in “The Caves of Androzani,” the highly-acclaimed 1984 storyline that wrote out the Fifth Doctor. Another familiar face involved in the episode is Anjli Mohindra, who previously starred as Rani on spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures. Here, she plays Queen Skithra, the ruler of a race of scorpion-like aliens.

And now, to tease what’s to come, the BBC have released a handful of photos featuring Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) in period garb, which you can see in the gallery below:

Doctor Who Season 12 Photos Tease A Time Lord/Tesla Team-Up 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The synopsis, meanwhile, gives us an idea of the shape of the story, revealing that it all hinges on someone – or something – sabotaging Tesla’s plant on Niagara Falls. All in all, it sounds like an exciting historical outing for the show and we’re certainly excited to see what Chris Chibnall and the team have in store for us with it.

“1903. On the edge of Niagara Falls, something is wrong at Nikola Tesla’s generator plant. Who or what is sabotaging the maverick inventor’s work? Has he really received a message from Mars? And where does his great rival Thomas Edison fit into these events? The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham must join forces with one of history’s great minds to save both him and planet Earth.”

Doctor Who 12×04 “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” airs this Sunday, January 19th. In the meantime, feel free to read our review of this weekend’s episode, “Orphan 55,” here and share your thoughts on the season so far by leaving a comment down below.