Doctor Who Star Thinks The Next Doctor Will Be A Person Of Color

Doctor Who star Mandip Gill has expressed hope in a recent interview that the next Doctor to take over from Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth will be a person of color.

The BBC has strived to make their sci-fi show more progressive over the past couple of years. After all, not only did the current showrunner Chris Chibnall opt to cast the first female actor to tackle the titular role, but he also brought in an unlikely companion for her in the form of Yaz Khan, a character of Indian descent, played by British thespian Mandip Gill who shares the origin.

This attempt towards inclusivity continued last year in the fifth episode of season 12, “Fugitive of the Judoon,” where the writer introduced us to Jo Martin, a secret incarnation of the Doctor. Though apparently, the network isn’t done by a long shot. As Whittaker embarks on her third outing as the Last of the Time Lords, Whovians are wondering whether the upcoming thirteenth run will be her last, much like her predecessors David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi, all of whom quit the show after three seasons.

Among the viable candidates, a lot of folks wish for a person of color to take on the role, including Gill herself, who was recently asked if she thinks that’d ever happen and said:

“Yeah, I do. I think there’s a long way to go but there’s definitely room for change. And actually, I think at the BBC and at Doctor Who they are very open and forward-thinking, so yes.”

Hopefully, and as previous EP Steven Moffat once said, whoever ends up bagging the role will be the best choice to portray the character, regardless of their ethnicity and cultural affiliations.

Tell us, though, who do you think should play the lead part after Jodie leaves Doctor Who? Sound off in the usual place below with your thoughts.