Even now, after awaiting the announcement of the Doctor’s return for almost a year, Whovians can’t quite bring themselves to believe that their favorite incarnation of the titular character on Doctor Who is really back. But perhaps this latest teaser trailer is going to dispel all doubts once and for all.

David Tennant is returning alongside Catherine Tate to portray the 10th Doctor again, though it’s important to note this particular resurgence is, in fact, the 14th Doctor, as opposed to just a redo.

Many of us have been eagerly anticipating the release of new footage—especially something that properly showcases Tennant’s return. That wait is over, because the BBC has just graced the community by releasing a 36-second clip that reveals the titles of each 60th-anniversary episode.

#DoctorWho returns later this year for its 60th anniversary with three special episodes ❤️❤️➕🔷



Special One: THE STAR BEAST

Special Two: WILD BLUE YONDER

Special Three: THE GIGGLE pic.twitter.com/5RP2qf0tIY — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 13, 2023

As you can see above, “The Star Beast” is the title of the first part, the second will be “Wild Blue Yonder,” and the third will be called “The Giggle,” perhaps referring to Neil Patrick Harris’ comical and wacky new villain.

Most important, however, is the teaser highlighting David Tennant and Catherine Tate’s momentous comeback, with the former even saying a few lines—which is sure to make Whovians drool all over the place.

Tennant is one of the most beloved Doctors in the show’s long history, so to say that his return is going to break the UK television scene, as it did in 2008’s “The Stolen Earth,” might actually be underselling all the awesome geekery that awaits fans this November.

Doctor Who is officially back, folks, and showrunner Russell T. Davies is taking no prisoners this time.