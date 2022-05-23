Doctor Who star and the man behind the 12th Doctor — aka the Magician — on BBC’s long-running sci-fi series is reuniting with his old collaborator Steven Moffat for The Devil’s Hour, a new psychological thriller series on Amazon Prime Video.

Peter Capaldi and Moffat are coming together again after their work on Doctor Who culminated in 2019 with “Twice Upon a Time,” where they handed the reins to Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker. Speaking on this new series in an interview with RadioTimes, here’s what the Academy Award-winning Scottish actor had to say on The Devil’s Hour.

“The nature of the piece is quite spectacularly dark and that can be quite enjoyable. Everything starts with the scripts and Tom’s scripts were wonderful and inventive and such a brilliant idea at the core. Kind of an aspect of it is that you should listen to your nightmares, because they may be communicating with you in some way.”

The show stars Capaldi and Jessica Raine in an absurd-looking new story that seemingly encourages viewers to face their inner fears. Tom Moran is writing the scripts, while former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat will oversee the project alongside his wife Sue Vertue, the British television producer best known for her work on Moffat’s Sherlock and Dracula series.

Capaldi describes his character as “someone who’s fallen through the cracks a little bit and is responsible for a number of very disturbing crimes” while maintaining that he has a dastardly plan in motion.

Here’s the official logline for The Devil’s Hour, as provided by Amazon:

“Have you ever woken in the middle of the night and felt like something wasn’t quite right? You may have woken during the ‘Devil’s Hour’ – the hour between 3 am and 4 am, or 3.33 am specifically, regarded as a time when unexplainable things can occur.”

Besides Capaldi, the story follows Jessica Raine’s Lucy, a woman who’s inexplicably woken up every night by terrifying nightmares at 3:33 am, known as the Devil’s Hour.

All in all, this seems like a far cry from what Capaldi and Moffat last worked on a set together, but we’re nevertheless excited to see the 6-episode series when it premieres sometime in 2022.