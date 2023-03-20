‘Doctor Who’ does its best Marvel impression by announcing multi-media crossover event to celebrate 60th anniversary

Doctor Who is getting its Marvel on in an ambitious new announcement that marks the latest treat to come from the immortal sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary year. This Monday morning, the BBC unveiled all you need to know about Doom’s Day, a “special multi-platform story” coming later on in 2023 that will pretty much cover every medium of Doctor Who content, except TV, and introduces a brand-new character into the Whoniverse, one with a name that’s making Marvel fans sit up and pay attention.

As revealed in official plot details, Doom’s Day follows Doom, the universe’s greatest assassin, as she travels through all of time and space in pursuit of the Doctor to save her from the ever-approaching Death. She only has 24 hours and a vortex manipulator to save herself before her fate is sealed forever.

We also got our first look at Doom, who’ll be played by comedian and actress Sooz Kempner across all media, in a teaser trailer for Doom’s Day:

Exciting news, right? Well, not for everyone. The Doctor Who socials had been hyping up a big announcement over the weekend, so naturally the fans had increased their expectations to “[insert beloved actor here] is returning” levels and now they’re disappointed.

Does everything celebrating the 60th have to include old characters? Discuss.

Others, meanwhile, are excited that this teaser may reveal the Doctor now officially uses they/them pronouns.

Actually, a Marvel crossover for the 60th has been confirmed for a while.

Could Doom’s Day reveal who Neil Patrick Harris is really playing?

Showrunner Russell T. Davies reacted to the announcement with the following statement:

“DOOM’S DAY is a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe – starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin. Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories. Beware the Doom’s Day, it’s coming for us all.”

Kempner herself had this to say:

“To be part of the Doctor Who universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal and amazing! I love everything about Doom and can’t believe I get to travel across time and space with her.”

More details on the individual parts of the Doom’s Day story, which will cover each hour of the character’s 24-hour hunt for the Doctor, are set to arrive soon.