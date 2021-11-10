Doctor Who Fans Think New Character Is Ripping Off Marvel’s Killmonger

The ongoing thirteenth season of Doctor Who is probably the most ambitious of the Jodie Whittaker era. With the episode count reduced to six due to the pandemic limiting production, the season has been reimagined as a multipart serial, with each episode contributing to a high-stakes story arc that sees the whole of time under threat. Alongside Whittaker’s Time Lord and her friends Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop), various new players have been introduced in this run — which is subtitled Flux.

The most prominent fresh character is Commander Vinder, who’s proving to be an ally to the TARDIS team. But though he’s a brand-new addition to the series this year, fans feel like they’ve seen him before… over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, folks think Vinder stole his look from Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, the villain of Black Panther who also recently returned in the What If…? animated series.

Vinder reminds me of Killmonger — Zkam 🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@Zkam1988) November 10, 2021

That was my thought too: "Did Killmonger sneak out of Marvel's, 'What If?' and enter the Doctor Who universe?" — ⚧️The Lemming Herder⚧️ (@HerderofLemming) November 10, 2021

Of course, there’s another reason Vinder might look familiar. He’s played by Jacob Anderson AKA Grey Worm on Game of Thrones.

So Grey Worm grew his hair á-la Killmonger and joined the next season of Doctor Who, didn't recognise him at all pic.twitter.com/oZFZN9QKGF — Böring AndWrøng, Conceptual Sommelier (@BoringAndwrong) October 21, 2021

After he was introduced in Flux episode 1 “The Halloween Apocalypse”, Vinder was thrown together with Yaz in episode 2 “War of the Sontarans” when they found themselves transported to the Temple of Atropos on a planet called Time. The pair seemed to take a liking to each other, hinting at something maybe developing between them. That is if they manage to get out of the nail-biting cliffhanger alive, which saw them threatened by uber villain Swarm (Sam Spruell), an ancient being with a millennia-old vendetta against the Doctor.

And, uh, we’re pretty sure they will, seeing as there are four more episodes to go. Doctor Who: Flux continues with episode 3, “Once Upon, Time”, this Sunday, November 14 on BBC America.