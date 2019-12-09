Doctor Who Season 12 Premiere To Screen In US Cinemas

We’ve heard that the Doctor Who season 12 opener will have a bigger scope than usual, so it’s only fitting that you can catch the two-part premiere of the sci-fi show’s latest run in theaters this New Year.

Following on from previous Who-related screenings, Fathom Events has announced that fans can view both episodes that make up the opening story “Spyfall” in cinemas on January 5th. With the first one clocking in at 65 minutes and the second expected to last the typical 45, this will be a proper feature-length experience. What’s more, the big draw is that it will give cinemagoers a chance to view the second half before it even airs on TV.

The screening will also be accompanied by a Q&A with the cast. Broadcast live from New York’s Paley Center, it’ll see Jodie Whittaker (the Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz Khan) and Tosin Cole (Ryan Sinclair) discussing “Spyfall” and teasing what’s to come in the rest of season 12.

As can be guessed from the title, “Spyfall” is being pitched as a James Bond pastiche, with the plot seeing the Time Lord and her friends called in by Stephen Fry’s MI6 chief to save the world when secret agents are left incapacitated across the globe. Sir Lenny Henry plays a bad guy who hunts the team down and the episode is known to feature filming in various international locations. Showrunner Chris Chibnall has argued that it could be the biggest episode of Doctor Who there’s ever been. So, where better to see it than on the big screen?

For more, here’s the synopsis for the story:

The time traveller returns for a fresh set of adventures. When intelligence agents around the world come under attack from alien forces, MI6 turns to the only people who can help – a certain Doctor and her companions. As they travel the globe in pursuit of answers, threats arrive from all sides, leaving Earth’s security resting on the team’s shoulders. But where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them? Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill star, with guest appearances from Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

Doctor Who: “Spyfall” can be found in theaters on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the following times: 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT. Follow the link below to see if it’s screening near you.