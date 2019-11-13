BBC Reveals The Writers And Directors For Doctor Who Season 12

The TARDIS has today swung open its midnight-blue doors to a host of new writers (and directors!) in anticipation of Doctor Who season 12.

Per DoctorWhoTV, the BBC has welcomed three new recruits – namely Nina Metivier, Maxine Alderton, and Charlene James – to the writer’s room, each of whom will join the existing scribes from series 11, including Vinay Patel (“Demons of The Punjab”), Ed Hime (“It Takes You Away”), and Pete McTighe (“Kerblam!”).

Beyond script duties, we also have confirmation that four new directors have climbed aboard for Doctor Who series 12: Nida Manzoor, Emma Sullivan, Jamie Magnus Stone, and Lee Haven Jones. Current showrunner Chris Chibnall has also penned four episodes of Doctor Who‘s latest adventure, and welcomed this new wave of creative talent with open arms.

We’re thrilled that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most the most exciting and dynamic talent working in television. Along with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is crammed with British television’s brightest writers and directors: we’ve adored working with them, and can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they’ve created!

So, there you have it: the creative pieces have finally fallen into place, and with a big Doctor Who announcement right around the corner, it won’t be long before we catch another glimpse of Jodie Whittaker’s space-faring hero in action. It’s the star’s second season as the iconic Time Lord, and we have a sneaking suspicion that next year will be the year in which Whittaker begins to find her groove.

With its 13th Time Lord in tow, Doctor Who series 12 is eyeing a 2020 premiere on the BBC, and while we’ve yet to see any actual footage from the latest installment, all eyes have fallen onto the planned Children in Need telethon on November 16th. It’s perhaps the perfect platform to showcase Doctor Who‘s all-new adventure, and we’ll be bringing you all the latest as more information comes to light.