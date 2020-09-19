Marvel’s 616 To Premiere On Disney Plus In November

When Disney+ was unveiled, we were promised that it’d be the home of exclusive MCU shows. Well, it’s almost been a year since the streaming service launched and there’s still no sign of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and the rest. Disney and Marvel Studios are forgiven for not being able to predict the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc upon the entertainment industry, but either way, it’s been a very long wait.

New Disney+ Marvel content has been confirmed, though, and it’s hitting the service as soon as this November. This will be in the form of documentary series Marvel’s 616, which will “explore Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creations and storytelling.” Each episode of the show will explore corners of the Marvel Universe, with the ‘616’ in the title an indication that they’ll be focusing on the long running comics continuity.

Disney has released a clip from the second episode as well showing Marvel’s Character and Content VP Sana Amanat and writer G. Willow Wilson talking about the origins of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, the star of the recent Marvel’s Avengers video game. Listening to two Muslim women discuss her creation is interesting stuff, so if the other episodes are like this, they’re onto a winner.

We can also expect features on Marvel’s history of working with international artists, the women of Marvel Comics and spotlights on lesser known characters. That last feature may be one to pay attention to, as the studio choosing to highlight obscure heroes and villains may be a hint that they’re considering bringing them into the MCU.

Marvel’s 616 will premiere on November 20th and it looks like episodes will be released weekly. Don’t miss it.