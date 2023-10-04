Does ‘Ahsoka’ have a post-credits scene?

Ahsoka season 1 is now complete and, with the dust settling, consensus is forming that the show is something of a damp squib. In an MCU-like twist, no story beats or character arcs have been resolved in the finale and this is merely a pause before the story continues in Ahsoka season two or in Dave Filoni‘s Mandoverse movie.

But, as always with season finales, fans will be hoping for just one more scene during the credits. Star Wars on Disney Plus has some form for post-credits scenes, with The Mandalorian season two teasing The Book of Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett confirming that Cobb Vanth was still alive, and Andor showing that the devices built in the prison on Narkina 5 are being used to build the Death Star.

Does Ahsoka join the post-credits party?

Image via Lucasfilm

Sadly, there is absolutely nothing to stick around for after the Ahsoka credits roll. We’d have loved to see some kind of tease as to what’s in those boxes Thrawn was so careful to load onto this ship, a reaction to the news that the blue-skinned baddie is back, or even what Baylan Skoll might really be up to.

It’s possible that the writers’ strike delayed a season 2 announcement, but now that a deal has been struck, we expect the writing team to be back in action to figure out the next chapter in this saga.

Let’s hope an Ahsoka season 2 announcement comes sooner rather than later, as going straight from this into Filoni’s “Mandoverse” crossover movie would feel very jarring.